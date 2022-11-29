Source Title: Hailai Amu’s “Encircling the Fire Concert” Sings Ten Songs in a Row

On November 27, singer-songwriter Hailai Amu appeared on Sichuan Satellite TV’s original music story show “Wailu Concert”. This program uses the unique form of “night talk around the stove”, allowing musicians to perform their own works in an all-round way and at the same time convey the story behind the creation to the audience. In the program, Hailai Amu and Yao Chen collaborated on his original song “The Person Who Asked for the Song”. One of them is known as a “folk poet”, and the other is an idol singer of the new era. The fusion of folk songs and rap has sung this song to a new level, and it has also added a lot of highlights to this episode. Hailai Amu’s songs are popular all over the Internet, and many songs have topped the hot song charts of QQ Music and Kugou Music. For this singer-songwriter, participating in this “Wailu Concert” is also a brand new experience. In this program, for the first time, Hailai Amu will perform his representative repertoire, creative experience and extraordinary life in the form of song series for the first time since his debut for four years. For a dreamer who was not born in a major, Hailai Amu’s music journey was not smooth; however, it was this ups and downs in the pursuit of pure music that also gave him a deeper understanding of life and music pursuit. In the program, Hailai Amu successively sang his masterpieces such as “A Boy with a Tongue”, “Aguo Ji Song”, “Three Lives and Three Fortunes”, “But the World“, “Fifty Years Later” and so on. In such a show that connects works with story clues, Hailai Amu uses his famous songs one after another to tell the audience the warmth and sorrow of the world. Known as the “folk poet”, Hailai Amu has embarked on a creative path of “telling stories with music and praising life with true feelings” since his debut. Up to now, he has created more than 100 hit songs and captured the hearts of the audience. It has attracted many fans, and the number of Douyin fans has reached more than 11.5 million. What motivates him to continue to pursue music is not only his rough life experience, but also his dedication to music creation. During the recording process of the “Wailu Concert” program, Hailai Amu had a high fever and his throat was inflamed and swollen. In order to sing each song to the best effect, he insisted on singing it many times until he was satisfied. This serious attitude towards music also allowed Hailai Amu to be unanimously recognized by the program group. Every time he performed on the spot, he showed a detached appeal and expressiveness, and captured the hearts of the members of the live fireside group and the audience in front of the TV. See also Alfonsina Strada, heroic but last In this program, Hailai Amu’s latest song “The Moon Looks at Me” is also sung on stage for the first time. Hailai Amu sings with his unique vicissitudes of voice, and the tune changes from slow to urgent, interpreting the bitterness, sadness, loss, struggle and persistence of a dream chaser on the road of music. “Moon” is an image repeatedly mentioned in Hailai Amu’s many songs, as he said in an interview: “When I was in the stage of fighting alone and needed to find someone to confide in, I naturally took the moon as my confidant. .It can’t respond to me, but I know it can definitely feel my feelings.” Perhaps it is this kind of purity and persistence that natural things also respond to Hailai Amu’s emotions, presenting to him in another form of transcendence. in the song. For netizens who like him, Hailai Amu’s songs are unique, and he has been doing new explorations and challenges. In an interview, he once revealed that “in the future, he will try to combine folk songs and rock styles.” Lai Amu has higher expectations for future creations.

Known as the "folk poet", Hailai Amu has embarked on a creative path of "telling stories with music and praising life with true feelings" since his debut. Up to now, he has created more than 100 hit songs and captured the hearts of the audience. It has attracted many fans, and the number of Douyin fans has reached more than 11.5 million. What motivates him to continue to pursue music is not only his rough life experience, but also his dedication to music creation. During the recording process of the "Wailu Concert" program, Hailai Amu had a high fever and his throat was inflamed and swollen. In order to sing each song to the best effect, he insisted on singing it many times until he was satisfied. This serious attitude towards music also allowed Hailai Amu to be unanimously recognized by the program group. Every time he performed on the spot, he showed a detached appeal and expressiveness, and captured the hearts of the members of the live fireside group and the audience in front of the TV.

