Original title: Haiqing’s pink suit appeared elegant and intellectual to share fashion tips

Sohu Entertainment News (Ma Rongling/Wen Yuanhui/Video) On the date, Haiqing appeared in Zhengzhou to attend a new product launch conference held by a gold brand. Haiqing dressed in a pink suit and appeared on the stage with new gold jewelry. She was elegant and intellectual, and her state was super capable, becoming the focus of the audience.

In the interview, Haiqing made no secret of his love for wearing gold jewelry on the day, “I prefer the meaning, the meaning of happiness, and the ancient engraving, which has a very strong sense of hierarchy. This jewelry is not so picky for occasions, so I I like it more.” More and more young people like to wear gold jewelry, and Haiqing also generously shared his fashion matching secrets: “If you wear simple clothes, you will choose some slightly jumpy and larger jewelry; The clothes are more complicated, so I will choose some more dexterous and smaller ones.”

As a well-known and powerful actor, Haiqing has created many classic roles that are deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. Participating in the FIRST Film Festival recently made her say that she has gained a lot, and revealed that she will be shooting new dramas in the crew in the second half of the year, “I just finished participating in the first frame unit of FIRST Film Festival FRAME, and I saw a lot of female-themed films and female filmmakers in this unit. To express, I am really surprised and very happy. I have joined the group now, so I should spend the second half of the year in the crew.”Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: