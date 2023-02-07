Listen to the audio version of the article

Every day we lose between 50 and 100 hairs, it may seem like a large number, but it’s physiological, it’s a natural process of hair replacement – growth, loss and regrowth – it’s part of the life cycle of the hair. We need to worry when there is a greater loss, an altered loss, constant over time, when there is a variation in the volume mass of the hair. Baldness affects 80% of men and 50% of women, a problem characterized by impaired hair loss, which leads to thinning of the scalp. The causes can be different: stress which raises cortisol levels causing a state of chronic inflammation, slimming diets, smoking, anemia, surgery, diseases and drugs. The causes, however, are two: genetic predisposition and androgen hormones (DHT) which lead to androgenetic alopecia, the most common form of baldness.

In women, the frequency of baldness increases with age and with the onset of menopause, due to the lack of estrogen protection, but even young women are not immune to hair loss. In men, there is usually a retreat of the hairline and a thinning of specific parts of the head, temples and vertex (the so-called cleric), while for women, hair loss can involve either the central area of ​​the head (parting ) or all the hair. Another problem that affects the scalp, less frequent, is alopecia areata, characterized by copious hair loss, falling out in strands, which causes the formation of patches, the most frequent cause being linked to autoimmune phenomena. Its evolution is very variable: in some cases it can regress spontaneously while in other cases it recurs cyclically. Stress can be a major contributing factor.

Treatments in the institute

A new approach to the treatment of alopecia is the one proposed by the Helvetico Sanders Institute, which has been active in Italy for over 35 years. «To combat baldness there are various treatment protocols, up to the possibility of auto-transplantation, but each protocol is tailor-made – explains the biologist Pamela D’Amico, head of the Milan office of the Institute -. Our path starts from the analysis of the hair and scalp with the most modern techniques and machinery, at the end of which the overall picture of the state of the hair and scalp is outlined, and the ideal path to treat the problem is identified. Our treatments are all patented and ensure lasting results. The products used contain new generation natural extracts, in liquid form, to be applied to the scalp. This allows it to act on the skin substrate and to penetrate directly into the hair bulb. These treatments are associated with specific machines that use infrared wavelength lights, which allow the hair follicles to be bio-stimulated at the cellular level and to achieve results faster. Treatments can also be followed at home, which in addition to the applications, include an ad hoc line of cleansing products». If the baldness cannot be improved and the thinning becomes significant, a hair transplant can be used. The decision must be made after adequate reflections, knowing well how the intervention works.

«Our Smart Fue surgical procedure allows to redistribute the hair structures that are present in the patient’s skin in order to achieve a natural and permanent result – concludes the expert -. The implanted hair is real because it is the patient’s hair. It is a painless operation, it can be done in a single session, but it takes about 6-7 hours. After the procedure, no visible scars remain and the self-transplanted hair will no longer undergo androgenetic thinning».

Home treatments

A lot can be done as prevention to counteract thinning hair and keep it healthy. Starting with the hair routine which must include shampoo, conditioner and liquid solutions with high-performance active ingredients, to which supplements can also be taken. Seventy BG has developed the professional treatment Dr. Cyj Filler, a formulation containing cross-linked hyaluronic acid and a mix of biomimetic peptides which consists of injections into the scalp to be done by the doctor and then continuing maintenance at home with the use of three products (shampoo, conditioner and lotion). Use spirulina, rich in vitamin A, amino acids and mineral salts, the new line of Gyada Cosmetics which includes various references. Science offers a treatment based on vials with adenosine, a protein and phytovitamin mix that rebalances the altered functions of the scalp. Anarkhìa Bio’s Bhringraj Hair Serum is inspired by Ayurvedic dictates and contains all the properties of bhringraj oil, one of the most important plants in Ayurvedic medicine. For sensitive scalps, Framesi has developed Morphosis Densifying – Densifying Anti-Hair Loss For Sensitive Scalp, with shampoo and Densifying Activator, a densifying activator serum for fragile hair, particularly suitable for women.