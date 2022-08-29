Listen to the audio version of the article

We should have learned how to properly manage our hair in the sun and by the sea. Yet every year it can happen to fall into stupid mistakes, and then find ourselves at the return of the holidays with brittle and damaged hair. Sea salt, chlorine, sand, sunscreen residues are the first enemies of our hair, to which are added UV rays, which are harmful to the hydration of the hair fiber. Like the skin, hair also needs to be protected from the sun and cared for by following a correct beauty routine with: shampoo, conditioner and targeted treatments designed to strengthen the hair and keep it strong and nourished.

Water and oil, precious allies

In this hot summer, with a powerful and vivid sun, it is essential to rinse your hair after every swim in the sea or in the pool. “Hair should never be dried in the sun with salt still on the hair because the salt crystals dry out and damage them, let alone if the hair is already bleached, dyed or mistreated – recommends Salvo Filetti, hair designer at Compagnia della Bellezza -. If possible, it is better to take a shower immediately or buy a bottle of water, even sparkling, perfect if you have thin hair, and rinse your hair after each bath in salt water or in the pool. At the end of the day it is important to use a multi-benefit product that can hydrate, detangle and nourish the hair. To this product you can add an oil to be applied before styling. The oil, thanks to a mix of precious oils, such as: flax, apricot, sweet orange, almonds, immediately gives an intense brightness and softness, it is also perfect for sealing cuticles, nourishing in depth and model hair styling ».

Hairdo

Summer brings with it the desire to tie your hair both for practicality and not to suffer from the heat. The ponytail is practical and always up-to-date because it represents the most democratic and young way to collect hair. «We could say“ non amour tail ”declined in many variations: gathered in a cap worked even wet or very tight, but also with the hair left flowing and waving in the tail – says Filetti -. Always chic is the tail gathered in a chignon, working the hair like a fabric and then tying it in a bow. The Etna chic style is back, a graphic style that takes the form of braids that collect the upper cap, like those that are often done on the beach and the rest of the hair can be left free. To achieve this hairstyles you need saline sprays that give a new effect to the waves making them softer and more elastic. To personalize the hair styling, you can play with small wet details, such as the point of the line that is underlined by the gel and flattened according to the shape of the face ».

Products to protect the hair

360 degree protection is the mantra for not damaging your hair. Several effective and easy-to-apply products come to our aid. Let’s start with the protective ones. For those with thin hair, oils and emulsions with low percentages of silicone substances are recommended, they have a more full-bodied consistency and give more volume. On the other hand, those with thicker hair can choose light textures, such as hydro-emulsions. La Biosthetique Paris has developed Soleil, a line for hair and skin to be able to enjoy the sun without regrets. The hi-tech products have intelligent formulations, with natural active ingredients with a pleasant scent. Joico, the cult brand of professional haircare, has created the Defy Damage line for tailor-made protection. Among the top products: a strengthening elixir that nourishes the hair during the night and a thermo-protector to be sprayed before styling. Lucetherapy 10+ Multi-benefit from Compagnia della Bellezza is the wild card to always carry with you. No-rinse has 10 benefits, including: hydrating, restructuring, reviving color and making hair shinier. Beyouty’s Biphasic Antioxidant based on beta-carotene has a protective and nourishing action, suitable for all hair types. Finally, for the return to the city Framesi has studied the FOR-ME line including 223 a texturizing salt spray for a rough sea effect even in the city.