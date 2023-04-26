Hair removal ads fined 200,000 for using orangutans to compare women

Hair removal advertisements were fined 200,000 yuan for using orangutans to compare women

According to the Tianyancha App, recently, Jiexin (Shanghai) Image Design Co., Ltd. was fined 200,000 yuan by the Shanghai Huangpu District Market Supervision Administration for publishing advertisements that violated social good customs.

The reason for the punishment shows that the party’s main business is hair removal services, and he designed two poster advertisements by himself. One of the advertisements, “Global Hair Removal Experts,” featured two ladies in swimsuits and a hairy orangutan jumping into a lake hand in hand. The back view picture of the advertisement 2 “Annual worry-free hair removal experience” content: Inside the door is a woman in a dress and high-heeled shoes, and outside the door is a full-body haired orangutan in the same dress. The above-mentioned poster advertisement released by the party concerned deliberately created a sharp contrast between the “hairy body” orangutan and the female model, and did not take correct guidance to the public. Due respect is not given to the “hairy body” group, especially the “hairy body” group of women.