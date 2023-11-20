Haircare, Alfaparf Milano grows by double digits and focuses on training

Listen to the audio version of the article

«We have been growing organically at double digits for years, except 2020 obviously, and we have completed some acquisitions of both companies (Tricobiotos and IV San Bernard) and distributors (Xpert in England and Ireland). This year we will approach the threshold of 400 million euros in turnover, strengthening our position as a leading Italian company in the professional haircare sector. There will be other nice surprises soon. We are the only Italian company in the sector to produce both in Italy, in Osio Sotto in the province of Bergamo and in Vaiano in the province of Prato, and abroad, in countries such as Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Venezuela. Italy is the heart of the company and the domestic market represents about a fifth of the turnover, but we have 26 other branches, some of which are very large such as the USA, UK and Ireland, Brazil and Mexico”: Marco Eula, general manager of Alfaparf Milan, speaks with enthusiasm about the results achieved by the company active in the professional haircare sector that collaborates on HairStyle, The Talent Show television program dedicated to hairstyling broadcast on Real Time (and streaming on discovery+ and Rakuten TV) led by hair stylist Rossano Ferretti and Rudy Mostarda, global creative director of the Alfaparf Milano Professional brand.

«In the hairdressing sector, training is fundamental – explains Eula -. The hairdresser is an artist who carries out a profession of service to the end customer. Customers who are increasingly informed and demanding, even if they frequent salons less than they once did. The only solution is to raise the quality of the service provided, which must be better remunerated. Today the hairdresser is one of the least paid artisanal professions. This is why an important part of the prize for the winners of HairStyle, The Talent Show consists precisely in training.”

Also because «the hairdresser is already an artist, a beauty consultant and also a bit of a psychologist – adds the GM -. However, he must also be an entrepreneur: he must know how to sell and must know how to manage his business well. Many of these aspects will be clearly visible in the Talent episodes that will be broadcast on television. In our 27 branches and in the other 100 countries where we operate with distributors, we offer a real training catalog with dozens of training courses ranging from artistic-creative to technical, for example, masterclasses dedicated to colour, to managerial. We produce content both in person and online – we have an online training catalog available to our trainers, we will gradually open it to our customers – making use of the contributions of our brand ambassadors around the world and our creative director Rudy Mostarda, who you see on television as the presenter of the episodes Italians alongside Rossano Ferretti. We are also the main sponsor of the Alternative Hair Show, an annual London event that has allowed the most talented hairdressers to showcase their work for decades. There are legends of the trade such as Trevor Sorby, Anthony Mascolo, Tony Rizzo and Rudy, but a lot of space is given to young people from countries all over the world. This world deserves to be known and valued also by the general public, a bit like the Fashion Weeks.”

Product and service innovation is the heart of Alfaparf which is now investing heavily in communication: not only the talent show, «but also with many other activities such as the presence at Jovanotti’s “Jova Beach Party” tours, at concerts of Radio Italia and other future ones – says the GM -. What doesn’t change is that we are at the service of the hairdresser, and the beautician, our second business, and we will do everything to enhance his work. We will continue to grow both in Italy and abroad, organically and with other acquisitions currently under discussion.”

