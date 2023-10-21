Haircare, Framesi grows between sustainability and new markets

Listen to the audio version of the article

«The Covid period was a sort of watershed in the world of hairbeauty. The market has changed significantly. During the lockdown, while anxiously waiting for the salons to reopen, customers took the opportunity to surf the net, inform themselves and make comparisons. A propensity for research that is still present and which today puts us in front of attentive and very informed consumers, aware of their needs and what the market can offer.” so says Fabio Franchina, president of Framesi, an Italian company producing professional hair products since 1945. A particularly selective clientele, which also applies the concept of “smart shopping” to the choice of hairdresser, consequently the hairdresser must offer a service of quality and distinctive.

«The novelty of the product, the particular technique, the innovative ritual are not enough – continues Franchina -. We need targeted solutions that create a deeper relationship with customers, a relationship of trust based on personalized concepts of beauty and well-being. Otherwise, dissatisfied customers easily find another hairdresser, and perhaps even leave a negative review. In the world of hair beauty, we mostly address female customers, women require high-value services: more elaborate colouring, specific treatments for the scalp and lengths, hair spa experiences. As a result, the hairdresser’s activity has become more complex, requiring targeted training that develops technical and creative skills, but also consultancy, hospitality and guidance on the home-care routine. In short, the standardized service has definitively ceased to exist. Customers, even those with lower spending capacity, choose to best allocate the resources they allocate to self-care and always do so in favor of quality.”

The growth of Framesi

Covid has affected everyone and turnover has also been affected, but fortunately for many companies there has been a recovery. Framesi grew by 17% in 2021, the following year by 14%, so Covid took away, but in a certain sense it gave back, also offering new ideas for improvement. «We have first of all revolutionized our logistics system, giving a new internal and external efficiency to the order and delivery system», explains Franchina. «We have developed innovative training services for our customers who today find in Framesi Education an even wider choice for their professional growth: from traditional seminars to e-learning, from one-to-one Personal Trainers to a range of entrusted projects to professionals of the highest level. Not to mention product innovation which, in the last three years, has taken off more than ever. The foreign market? The most important international markets are the USA and Canada, consolidated markets in which we have been present since 1979, positioning ourselves among the top companies in the sector. Then there is Europe, with its variety of consolidated and developing markets. In the Czech Republic, for example, we have long since discovered extraordinary potential, but we also have big plans for France, Germany and England. Expectations are excellent in the Asian market, where we expect double-digit growth in the next five years. We also see great development opportunities in Latin America and the Middle East. In short, the world is big and the opportunities are endless. Made in Italy always has a strong appeal, but each country has its own characteristics, which we must take into account to enter with a winning formula.”

The new frontier of sustainability

Nowadays every company must take into account sustainability, the impact on the planet, a concrete commitment on the part of a company in creating a business model that not only looks at turnover, but is also attentive to the environment and well-being social. «The new frontier of sustainability for us is efficiency, that is, focusing on the optimization of resources/times/procedures to improve production and reduce environmental impact – continues President Franchina -. For example, through the modernization of the production plant and the reorganization of the systems, we have increased our productivity by 66%, allowing us to maintain production on Italian territory with great benefit for the hundreds of people employed in the company. This also meant saving over 25,000,000 liters of water in one year, equal to the contents of 10 Olympic swimming pools. Today in our production we use cold processing to reduce energy consumption (20% of the total) and local ingredients, as in the Morphosis line whose active ingredients all come from the Mediterranean basin. Also in our Morphosis treatment line we have gone from an annual consumption of virgin plastic packaging of 1,500,000 to the same quantity of bottles in PCR (post-consumer plastic) with a percentage of up to 50%. Always in the same line, all the labels (1,250,000) are in transparent recycled PP (polypropylene).

Framesi’s Italianness

Being Italian is a source of pride, stereotypes that are difficult to combat still persist, but there is also our way of doing things, our art and imagination that the whole world envies us. This year Framesi was the main sponsor of Miss Italia, with the slogan “the beauty of being Italian”. «The concept of beauty has evolved a lot in recent times, being linked to “feeling good about yourself” – says the president -. When we feel confident and valued in our uniqueness, then we feel beautiful. Furthermore, our company deals with hair, the face frame and the only indispensable “accessory”. Combing the contestants at Miss Italia was the perfect way to enhance both the role of the hair and that of the hairdresser.” Fabio Franchina is also vice-president of Cosmetica Italia with responsibility for the internalization of Italian companies. «It is a role that excites me in particular because I am aware of the excellence of our sector and its importance for the prestige and economy of our country. The numbers, as always, speak clearly: over 60% of the make-up sold in the world is produced in Italy, or in any case by Italian companies, and the value of our exports stands at around 6 billion euros. Cosmetica Italia has always been committed to the success of Italian beauty companies and I will make all my resources available to contribute to the affirmation of our quality.”