Half inside half outside the dresser

Courtesy of Lev Cinemas

Yesterday my last column in Lasha was published (look for it, for me it is an issue for collectors) and therefore this column is the first column to be published on the blog without being published anywhere else:

I went to the movie “Little Lies” (originally: You hurt my feelings) as soon as it came to the cinema. This is how I found myself (we found ourselves) in the cinema on a Friday at 1:00 pm: the only place in the world where we are still the youngest in the room. The new movie of Nicole Holofsner (we’ve talked enough, friends with money and a few other movies I haven’t seen but made a note to see soon) Star-studded, or rather, studded with familiar faces whose names you won’t remember (This is the one from the episode about the parks in The Heirs. This is the one from Severance. This is another One of the heirs, Stewie? Sandy?) and focuses on Holofsner’s favorite subject: the lives of bourgeois couples with enviable professions and what happens when you accidentally overhear someone talking about you when they don’t know you’re listening.

Since the answer to this question is all of us – or at least those of us who watch reality TV or watched the episode where Donna reads what Kelly wrote about her in her diary – sales (spoiler: this is not recommended) we will focus on an equally important issue that comes up in the film, at least from a visual point of view: Beth too, The heroine played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and also Sarah, her sister (Michael Watkins) wear soft shirts, And in almost every scene the shirt is tucked into the pants in the front and flutters behind (I didn’t find any pictures that prove the claim, but believe me, that’s the case).

Why is this happening, you ask? Well, I don’t know why it happens but I know it happens to me too.

Possible reasons for the development of the half-inside-half-outside habit:

1. Refusal to make decisions where a decision is not really required. Shirt inside? Shirt out? Let’s choose our arenas of decision, you say, and go for both.

2. The generation x, You grew up before anyone knew how to spell ‘body positive’ so you believe that if the back of your body has a presence, you must hide it with some kind of textile.

3. You are a complex person. Technically you are able to tuck a shirt into your pants – and here is the proof, but an inner voice tells you that it is too neat a look and you don’t take yourself that seriously.

4. You strive for appearance “In the morning I looked really neat but then I fell asleep on the couch.”

5. This is an agenda: A shirt inside in the front and loose in the back as if to say: only my opinion matters. The front is my territory, what happens behind is the business of the outside observer, and if you think that the outside observer’s opinion is of interest to me, you are confusing me with someone else.

>>>

A personal story with too much information:

When I was 14 I looked at myself in the mirror in my parents’ bedroom before going out to a party. As I tried to twist to see what I looked like from behind, my 40-something mother, who had just been reading the weekend papers in bed, scolded me to “stop trying to see what you look like from behind. Do you know who is looking at what she looks like from behind? B’. B looks at how she looks from behind.’ We both knew what that meant and luckily Sheb wasn’t there to accidentally hear what my mother was thinking about her.

>>>

Following on from Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ speech upon receiving the Mark Twain Award in 2018, here is Larry David’s greeting from the same ceremony (needless to say, he greets her from home, wearing a sweatshirt and two t-shirts, because a man has to choose his arenas of decision):