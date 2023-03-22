HALF ME

Soma

(Nu Metal | Hardcore) Label: Arising Empire

Format: (LP)

Release: 17.02.2023



The fact that nu metal is experiencing something of a revival in the field of hardcore and metalcore has been evident in the last few months earshot.at can read again and again. Now the Hanseatic band HALF ME present such a musical melange with their debut album “Soma” and do their job quite officially.

And like the ones recently reviewed GRAPHIC NATURE HALF ME are also quite clearly following in the footsteps of the early ones SLIPKNOT and the hardcore rabid ones that have been popular for a number of years CODE ORANGE, as loudly underlined by the brutal rides “Distort” or “Ex Negativo”. But also other greats of the 90s cannot be denied as an influence and so “Magma Hours” with its clean chorus and especially “Outbreak” almost creaks KORN-esque out of the boxes.

The highlight of the record is probably the heavy and almost catchy “Blacklight”, which plays elegantly with carrots and sticks, and underlines that an ambitious and talented group is at work here, which also shows itself again in the final “Half Me”. show their catchy side.

Also HALF ME with their successful debut album “Soma” definitely has to be taken into account, especially in the Nu Metalcore that is just establishing itself. Fans of the bands mentioned will surely be delighted with the Core impact, but friends of Nu and Modern Metal should definitely risk an ear as well.

Tracklist „Soma“:

1. Wraith

2. Trauma Culture

3. Distort

4. Magma Hour

5. Ex Negative

6. Zenit

7. Proxy

8. Outbreak

9. Black light

10. I Am But A Guest In Exile

11 midnight

12. Half Me

Total playing time: 34:38

