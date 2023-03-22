Home Entertainment HALF ME – Soma
Entertainment

HALF ME – Soma

by admin
HALF ME – Soma

HALF ME
Soma
(Nu Metal | Hardcore)

Label: Arising Empire
Format: (LP)

Release: 17.02.2023

The fact that nu metal is experiencing something of a revival in the field of hardcore and metalcore has been evident in the last few months earshot.at can read again and again. Now the Hanseatic band HALF ME present such a musical melange with their debut album “Soma” and do their job quite officially.

And like the ones recently reviewed GRAPHIC NATURE HALF ME are also quite clearly following in the footsteps of the early ones SLIPKNOT and the hardcore rabid ones that have been popular for a number of years CODE ORANGE, as loudly underlined by the brutal rides “Distort” or “Ex Negativo”. But also other greats of the 90s cannot be denied as an influence and so “Magma Hours” with its clean chorus and especially “Outbreak” almost creaks KORN-esque out of the boxes.

The highlight of the record is probably the heavy and almost catchy “Blacklight”, which plays elegantly with carrots and sticks, and underlines that an ambitious and talented group is at work here, which also shows itself again in the final “Half Me”. show their catchy side.

Also HALF ME with their successful debut album “Soma” definitely has to be taken into account, especially in the Nu Metalcore that is just establishing itself. Fans of the bands mentioned will surely be delighted with the Core impact, but friends of Nu and Modern Metal should definitely risk an ear as well.

Tracklist „Soma“:

1. Wraith
2. Trauma Culture
3. Distort
4. Magma Hour
5. Ex Negative
6. Zenit
7. Proxy
8. Outbreak
9. Black light
10. I Am But A Guest In Exile
11 midnight
12. Half Me
Total playing time: 34:38

See also  The second phase of "Starting from Yan'an" on the main station broadcasts Guan Xiaotong and 90-year-old artist Qiao Peijuan discussing Yan'an classics-International Online

Band-Links:

secret sorrowssecret sorrowssecret sorrows

Half Me Soma Review
HALF ME – Soma
LineUp:
Christopher Zühlke (Vocals)
Christopher Hesse (guitar)
Julius Jansen (guitar)
Tobias Max Sajons (Bass)
Maximilian Eisersdorff (drums)
7
Buy on Amazon

{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,
“@type”: “Organization”,
“name”: “HALF ME – Soma”,”image”: [
“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/HalfMe_Soma.jpg”
],”review”: {
“@type”: “Review”,
“reviewRating”: {
“@type”: “Rating”,
“worstRating”: “0”,
“ratingValue”: “7”,
“bestRating”: “10”
},
“author”: {
“@type”: “Person”,
“name”: “Tsunemoto”
}
}}

The post HALF ME – Soma appeared first on earshot.at.

You may also like

Changes in family relationships in popular songs_Guangming.com

Imperfect character design is even more brilliant “Who...

grazJAZZnacht 2023 – mica – music austria

Fujian Statistics Bureau: In 2022, cable TV users...

DRAGONY – Bieten den “The Dead Queen’s Race”...

From 5,000 to 50,000, there is always one...

Culture Moves Europe: Tender for residency houses –...

The first “Chinese Film Screenwriter Week” kicks off...

ATREYU – Release Cathartic New Single “Drowning”

Shores of Null – The Loss of Beauty...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy