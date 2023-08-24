Halle Berry to Pay $8,000 a Month in Support in Divorce Settlement with Oliver Martínez

American actress Halle Berry has finally ended her eight-year-long legal battle by finalizing her divorce from fellow actor Oliver Martínez. As per the terms of the divorce agreement, Berry will be required to pay a monthly support of $8,000. This amount covers all expenses related to education and medical needs that are not covered by the insurance of their 9-year-old son, Maceo.

On top of that, Berry is obligated to provide an additional 4.3% of her income that exceeds $2 million as “additional child support.” This payment also includes covering all extracurricular activities for their son.

According to TMZ, Berry will have custody of Maceo from Monday to Wednesday, while Martínez will have custody for the rest of the week, from Wednesday to Sunday. Weekends will be alternated between the two parents.

Surprisingly, Berry, who reportedly has a net worth of $90 million, has voluntarily agreed to contribute $55,000 towards Martínez’s legal representative’s fees.

The celebrity couple initially met in 2010 during the filming of the movie Dark Tide. They got married in 2013 but decided to end their relationship due to irreconcilable differences after two years of marriage. In a joint press release in 2015, they expressed their regret about the decision to divorce but also emphasized their commitment to moving forward with love and respect for each other, focusing on the best interests of their son.

This marks the third divorce for Halle Berry, who has achieved both Oscar and Globe Awards throughout her career. Her previous divorces were from baseball player David Justice in 1997 and musician Eric Benet in 2005. She also provides a monthly pension of $8,000 to her first child’s father, Gabriel Aubry, who is a model and the father of her eldest daughter, Nahla.