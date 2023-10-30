Halloween on four wheels: here are the 10 scary cars protagonists of the most famous horror films

ROME – Hold on tight but without fastening your seatbelts, for once. Here you don’t go fast, you just have to sit in the armchair with the remote control in your hand, as long as your coronary arteries allow it. To make happy those who celebrate Halloween night with macabre sympathy, we have compiled the top ten cars featured in the most famous horror films, from the Beetle in The Shining to the Fiat 500 in Profondo Rosso, up to the black Mercedes in The Exorcist. You are ready…?

1. Frankenstein Junior – Stutz DV 32 Le Baron Convertible

Let’s start calmly from the least scary, or rather from the scary car that has nothing scary about it: the Stutz DV 32 Le Baron Convertible made famous by Mel Brooks’ immortal 1974 film. During the film the local police inspector, suspicious of the activity taking place inside the castle, he goes to Dr. Frankenstein (or rather, Frankenstin) to understand if by chance he too had the same horrid vocations as his grandfather, that is, bringing corpses to new life. During the chat, the two start playing Dartboard (what we call “darts”), but the baron’s aim is disturbed by the inspector himself who, against his will, finds himself with the tires of his car (parked outside) full of darts themselves. Well that car is a glorious Stutz, an American brand that produced luxury cars from 1911 to 1935. In particular, only 200 examples of the DV-32, the model in the film, were produced, including the car used in the film.

2. Shining – Volkswagen Beetle

Here we descend into different territory. Those who have never seen The Shining, Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 masterpiece, don’t waste any more time. The yellow Beetle that appears in the film has no particular importance: it is simply the car that takes the protagonist Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) and his family – his wife Wendy (Shelley Alexis Duvall) and little Danny – to the Overlook Hotel , that is, the place where the entire story will take place. Everything has now been written about the Volkswagen Typ 1, better known in Italy as the Beetle. Suffice it to say that by virtue of its uninterrupted production from 1938 to 2003, the Beetle currently holds the record for the longest-running car in the world, as well as being the best-known German car on the planet.

3. Duel – Peterbilt 281

More than scary cars, here we are faced with a monster on wheels, a giant of the road which in 1971 marked the beginning of the success of an unknown and visionary director called Steven Spielberg. The killer truck featured in the film was a ’55 Peterbilt 281, which in reality is a peaceful heavy-duty vehicle. Unlike all the other films where the actor, like Jack Nicholson and the others we will see, is in the flesh, in this case (stroke of genius) the actor is him, the truck. The person driving it is never seen, only imagined.

4. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)- Ford Club Wagon

If you have a weak heart and especially a weak stomach, forget it. “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” is one of the bloodiest and most shocking films in American cinema, as the violence suffered by the poor boys surprised by the sadistic Sheriff Hoyt (Ronald Lee Ermey, the same excellent actor who played Sergeant Major Hartman in Full Metal Jacket ), on board a Hippie van is absolutely free and without any justification. The green van in the film is a Ford Club Wagon, a model that the blue oval house has been producing since 1961. It is currently available with three types of fuel – petrol, diesel and LPG – it offers power levels from 180 to 220 HP and is one of the most popular vans in the United States, to which the film directed by Marcus Nispel added quite a bit of celebrity.

5. Christine, the infernal machine – Plymouth Belvedere

Here is another example in which the car becomes the protagonist. The 1983 film directed by one of the masters of horror cinema such as John Carpenter (The Thing, Halloween – Night of the Witches, 1997: Escape from New York), brings to the stage the novel of the same name by Stephen King in which a Plymouth Fury of the 1958 becomes a relentless instrument of revenge. Plymouth, a division of Chrysler, produced the Fury from 1956 to 1978 in six generations. When the film’s production company chose the Fury as the protagonist, the parent company made 23 cars available, but not all of them were Fury; some of them, used as stand-ins, were Savoy and Belvedere.

6. The Army of Darkness – Oldsmobile Delta 88

It may be the least famous car in this top ten, but no less terrifying. The Oldsmobile Delta 88 used for the film directed by Sam Raimi and starring Bruce Campbell is a car that the parent company produced for 50 years, from 1949 to 1999 in eleven generations. The model in the film actually belonged to the director himself: a 5250 mm long and 1951 wide sedan, with double radiators on the front and a 3.8 liter V6 Buick engine, coupled to the GM Turbo-Hydramatic transmission.

7. Psycho – Ford Custom Sedan

Perhaps many do not know that Hitchcock’s masterpiece, in addition to bringing Robert Bloch’s 1959 novel to the big screen, is based on a real news story relating to the serial killer Ed Gein. The car used in the film is a 1957 Ford Custom Sedan, a car that the American brand produced from 1949 to 1981 in various versions and variants. In the film there are two scenes in which she takes on a central role: during the escape of Marion Crane (played by Janet Leigh) and when she is pulled out of the swamp in which she had been hiding.

8. The Birds – Aston Martin DB 2/4

For once Aston Martin is not just synonymous with 007 and Sean Connery. In this case she is the protagonist of another film by the master of the thriller, The Birds from 1963, based on a story by Daphne du Maurier and published ten years earlier. A splendid cabriolet version of the Aston Martin DB 2/4 appears in the film, equipped with a 5,360 cm³ engine of Corvette origin combined with an automatic transmission. The car was later purchased by a rich Californian collector who wanted it at all costs (the price was never known) in his garage.

9. Profondo Rosso – Fiat 500 TV Giannini

The Italian horror film par excellence could not be missing from this macabre top ten: Profondo Rosso. In the film directed by Dario Argento in 1975, the protagonist David Hemmings in the company of Daria Nicolodi, in the roles of Marc Daly and Gianna Brezzi respectively, are behind the wheel of the Fiat 500 TV Giannini. Fans of the Turin small car will remember that the Giannini was a customized version by the Roman manufacturer of the same name, which began its work in 1963 and soon became a competitor of Abarth. The acronym TV means Turismo Veloce and the last example made was the Giannini 650 Modena of 1971.

10. The Exorcist – Mercedes Benz 280SE 4.5

We close this ranking with the heaviest of horror films. Indeed in this case the term horror is not correct, because in the masterpiece directed by William Friedkin in 1973 not even a drop of blood flows. Everything is based on the psychological pressure that the possessed child exerts on the viewer, in a masterfully crafted crescendo. The protagonist car of the film (based on the novel of the same name by William Peter Blatty) is the Mercedes Benz 280 SE 4.5 of Father Merrin (Max von Sydow), the exorcist priest called to free poor Regan MacNeil (actress Linda Blair) from the devil ). The car in question was powered by a 195 HP 4.5-liter V8 combined with a 3-speed automatic transmission. Production of the car ended in 1973, the same year the film was released, after 13,257 units were produced.

