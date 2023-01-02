(Kuala Lumpur, 2nd News) KPOP’s popular 4 Korean groups are determined to come to Malaysia to sing on the seventh day of the Lunar New Year, and accompany Malaysian fans to celebrate the New Year together! The Korean Wave Music Festival “SEEN FESTIVAL in Kuala Lumpur 2023” will be held on 1 It will be staged at the Axiata Stadium in Bukit Jalil on 28th July (the seventh day of the Lunar New Year). The participating lineup includes the popular boy group NCT DREAM, WayV (威神V) active in China and South Korea, the bel canto group KARD and 7 people Girls group ALICE.

NCT DREAM, which debuted in 2016, is a boy group under SM Entertainment in South Korea. It consists of 7 members including Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung. The 7 members released their digital single “Chewing” in August 2016. Gum” debut, and in February of the following year with the title song “My First and Last” won the first place after debut on SBS MTV “THE SHOW”. In May 2021, NCT DREAM was promoted to the youngest million-selling singer with its full-length album “Hot Sauce”, becoming the first group in Korean music history to achieve million-selling first album with its first regular album.

WayV launched by SM Entertainment, the group name is an abbreviation of “We Are Your Vision”. They debuted with the digital album “The Vision” in January 2019, and won the Best Asian Rising Star Award at the Mnet Asian Music Awards in December of the same year. WayV returned with the fourth mini album “Phantom” in December after participating in the SMTOWN Live 2022 concert in August this year.

Korean male and female mixed voice group KARD takes King, Ace, jokeR, and hiDden as the concept of 4 kinds of playing cards. Composed of Somin and “Color jokeR” Jeon Jiwoo. The group released their first single “Oh NaNa” in December 2016. After the release of the MV “Don’t Recall” in February of the following year, not only Asia, but also European and American countries have been very popular. popularity.

The 7-member girl group ALICE is composed of DO-A, 娫媞, 湵京, Zhaoxi, Jielin, EJ and Caizheng. Each member represents a different element in nature, such as DO-A stands for “heart”, 樫媞Represents “wind”, Yanjing represents “water”, Zhaoxi represents “sky”, Jielin represents “jungle”, EJ represents “star”, Caizheng represents “moon”. ALICE made her debut with her first mini-album “WE, first” in June 2017, and has released many songs since then, including “Pow Pow”, “Summer Dream”, “JACKPOT”, “Power Of Love”, “DANCE ON”, etc. .

“SEEN FESTIVAL in Kuala Lumpur 2023” hosted by CM Live, the “SEEN” in it focuses on the power of eye contact, especially the special “SEEN ZONE” at the concert, hoping that fans in the audience can feel the eyes of idols The excitement and fun of the moment of collision. “SEEN FESTIVAL in Kuala Lumpur 2023” will be held on January 28, 2023 (Saturday), at 6:00 pm at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil. Ticket sales details will be announced in the near future.