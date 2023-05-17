HAMCUS x adidas NMD S1 Latest Military Style Joint Iteration Officially Debuts

Following Rimowa, Philllllthy, and Pharrell Williams, this time the Chinese designer brand HAMCUS joins hands with adidas to reshape NMD S1 with militarism.

Founded in 2013, HAMCUS has attracted attention for its sci-fi functional clothing. Its inspiration is often derived from movies, industrial design and various innovative technologies. The iconic design language just complements the adidas NMD S1 with a special silhouette.

This time, different shades of olive green and brown tones are injected into the whole shoe, and it is matched with the drawstring system, metal components, font details on the side of the rubber sole, and the unfinished knitted covering on the toe and heel to highlight the high-tech waste. The texture of the earth is reminiscent of the aesthetics of movies such as “DUNE”, “Mad Max: Fury Road” and so on.

HAMCUS x adidas NMD S1 will be exclusively sold through Hamcus on May 19th, priced at RMB 1,599. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.