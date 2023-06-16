Hamdim | June 2023 | the dress

01

All I want to wear right now (yeah, I know, it’ll be too hot for that soon, this isn’t my first summer on the ball as you know): A big men’s shirt over jeans.

It’s not just that this is all I want to wear right now, this is all I’m wearing right now:

In the pictures:

01 Caroline Corinth

02 Emma Elwin

03 Sidsel Alling (she’s wearing a bra, because this photo is from her collaboration with Triumph)

04 From the story of Mittal Weinberg Ader (her shirt from Cos)

05 Everything I’m wearing right now

Serving suggestion

Difficulty: Very easy, you have the ingredients at home and all you need to succeed with this look is to know how to button.

The vibe: I wore jeans and a tank top and then went into my studio to paint a bit and threw on a big man’s shirt.

Shirt: plan b /// Jeans: everlane. In the picture above, I am wearing this model, size 33. I already have the second version, colors I have /// sunglasses with a transparent frame /// Birkenstock model Arizona

The last time I dressed like this was in the late eighties – early nineties. I came to this crack following the advertisement of Nems in a cup that starred in cinemas at the time. patient zero is the girl you’ll see for a second and a half at about 00:35: with curls, glasses and a big button-up shirt. The ad was indeed to melt in a glass, but a second and a half is all it took to convince me that this is all I want to wear.