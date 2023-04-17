Home » HAMMERFALL – Crimson Thunder (20 Year Anniversary)
HAMMERFALL – Crimson Thunder (20 Year Anniversary)

HAMMERFALL – Crimson Thunder (20 Year Anniversary)

HAMMER FALL
Crimson Thunder (20 Year Anniversary)
(True Metal)

Label: Nuclear Blast
Format: (LP) | Re-Release

Release: 2002 | 28.04.2023

With their breakthrough work “Renegade”. HAMMER FALL once saved the metal world from grunge – at least that’s what the legend says! Personally, I first joined the Swedish True Metal Heroes in 2002 with “Crimson Thunder”, which has meanwhile been certified platinum, and I was immediately blown away. Well, 21 years and eight albums later – in the end they were convincing „Hammer Of Dawn“ – the northerners around Joacim Cáns celebrate this work with a “20 Years Anniversary Edition”, which I now have.

In the remaster, the work sounds a bit crisper than it did back then, although I never had anything to complain about the sound, especially since I once played this masterpiece on cassette in my mother’s car for about 500 up and down. But hits and hymns like the eponymous piece, “Hearts On Fire”, which is still firmly anchored in the set list as the final point, or the band’s still fastest number “On The Edge Of Honour” have lost none of their charm and power and show how timeless the band acted back then.

But also the grandiose cover “Angel Of Mercy” in the original by CHASTAIN, the reinterpretation of the overarching anthem “Rising Force” (MALMSTEEN) or the instrumental “In Memoriam” that gets under your skin are real milestones in the band’s history. Honestly, there isn’t a bad song on this album anyway, and I still have as much fun with all the tracks today as I did back then.

But apart from the remasters of the twelve tracks, there is more material, namely some songs in their pre-production version, which are primarily intended for real die-hard fans or people who are interested in the creation process behind the tracks. There are also some cool acoustic live recordings and a live medley that covers the entire record.

An album that belongs in every decent Heavy Metal collection and now as a 3-CD digi-pack with bonus material and a better sound it’s even better. If you already have the record at home, you have to consider whether it’s worth it, but definitely a must for newcomers and completists!

Tracklist „Hammer Of Dawn“:
CD 1: Crimson Thunder

1. Riders Of The Storm
2. Hearts On Fire
3. On The Edge Of Honour
4. Crimson Thunder
5. Lore Of The Arcane
6. Trailblazers
7. Dreams Come True
8. Angel Of Mercy
9. The Unforgiving Blade
10. In Memory
11. Hero’s Return
Preproduction Bonus Tracks:

12. Riders Of The Storm
13. On The Edge Of Honour
14. Trailblazers
15. Angel Of Mercy
16. The Unforgiving Blade
17. Hero’s Return
18. Hearts On Fire

CD 2: One Crimson Night Live

1. Lore Of The Arcane
2. Riders Of The Storm
3. Heeding The Call
4. Stone Col
5. Hero’s Return
6. Legacy Of Kings
7. Bass Solo: Magnus Rosén
8. At The End Of The Rainbow
9. The Way Of The Warrior
10. The Unforgiving Blade
11. Glory To The Brave
12. Guitar Solo: Stefan Elmgren
13. Let The Hammer Fall

CD 3: One Crimson Night + Acoustic Tracks Medley

1. Renegade
2. Steel Meets Steel
3. Crimson Thunder
4. Templars Of Steel
5. Hearts On Fire
6. HammerFall
7. The Dragon Lies Bleeding
8. Stronger Than All
9. A Legend Reborn
10. Heeding The Call (acoustic)
11. Steel Meets Steel (acoustic)
12. Renegade (acoustic)
13. Crimson Thunder Medley 2022
Total playing time:

Band-Links:
Hammer fall
LineUp:
Joacim Cans
Oscar Dronjak
Stefan Elmgren
Magnus Rosén
Anders Johansson
8.5
