Home » Hammock – Love in the Void
Entertainment

Hammock – Love in the Void

by admin
Hammock – Love in the Void

by Oliver
am 23. April 2023
in Album

Homecoming to the comfort zone: Marc Byrd and Andrew Thompson perform Hammock with Love in the Void from ambient back to post rock (and beyond).

Subjectively, this is a good decision after the difficult previous works, even if we can again passionately discuss whether Hammock should rather write a how-to post-rock textbook, or rather the AI ​​that spits out stereotypes could provide blueprints.
The truth is out Love in the Void Probably somewhere in between, perhaps as the proclaimed “loudest” (also means somewhere: most dramatic) album by the band, also beyond previous relations, but falls due to the fact that Hammock can simply call an enormously competent class in their profession even without real originality, so at any time create such an unexcited size for the head cinema in the cinematographic panorama that the resulting imaginative feel-good zone effortlessly captivates over a dynamic 72 minutes: the atmospheric wide angle is spherical and full of elegiac longing – melancholic and radiant with majestic beauty in the optimism.

Especially when the title track as a tonally uplifting sunrise in space with the subversive intensity of glaring brightness grabs or I Would Stare Into the Sun with You Forever equates to a formula-tested epiphany in his adept craft, the more accessible, more openly embracing gait of the compositions meets the Nashville duo with outstanding gestures.
Like the archetypal release first into piano intimacy Gods Becoming Memories stops and then hardly revolutionary in itself via tremolo worlds, but blossoms so unerringly, it’s simply splendid genre art – even if Hammock managed to do it even more forcefully than on their twelfth studio album. The dedication that Hammock without tedious simplicity, there’s something fulfilling and engaging about it.

See also  Thousands of Baidu: Why did film critic Luo Yunji "hide into the smoke"? | Luo Zhiji | Film review | Hidden in the smoke

A timeless momentum between God is an Astronaut, Sigur Ros and Slowdive is generating Love in the Void rich and voluminous, almost relaxed, wandering from intimate tranquility to opulence, whose most enchanting moments (like in the soft, downright folky-harmonic arrangement UnTruth, Undoing or Denial of Endings) but beyond the border of the shoegazing ambient, dream pop or gentle slow core give way and not only in It’s OK to Be Afraid of the Universe like the sublime symbiosis Explosions in the Sky, Mogwai and 65daysofstatic close your eyes to delve into a familiar mystery and find a meditative trance, like an unspectacular spectacle.

Print article

You may also like

Banco do Brasil competition exams take place this...

OPINIÃO: Welcome to Brazil, Shein

Steve McQueen’s legendary Ferrari 275 GTB/4 is up...

MAGNUS ROSÉN BAND – It’s Time To Rock...

ANALSTAHL – Pillepalle vegetable hall

INEZONA – First song “Midnight Circle” from the...

BOLVERK – Announce new album “Svarte Seconder”.

week preview kw 17 – wienkonzert.com

Metallica – 72 Seasons – HeavyPop.at

SEVENTEEN’s new album pre-sales exceeded 4.64 million copies,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy