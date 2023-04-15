Hammond releases a digital version of the analog organ behemoth XK-4 – midifan: We focus on computer music

On the eve of this year’s NAMM, Hammond suddenly released a brand new XK-4. With the XK-4, Hammond hopes to bring the classic B3 tone and feel into the future. The XK-4 features a brand new Modelled tonewheel engine and digital Leslie to faithfully reproduce the real hardware feel.

Hammond XK-4

Hammond has kept the classic B3 vibe with the SK Pro and XK-5. But now is also the time to make way for the XK-4, thanks to a new generation of sound engines and some new and improved technology.

The XK-4 is a well-designed, portable, gig-compact digital synthesizer with Hammond flavor in every key. The Modelled Tonewheel Engine 2 (MTW2) captures the sound of all 91 tonewheels in the original vintage organ. And, pitch, volume, and tone wheel backlash fluctuations are all incorporated, and even the keyboard has a virtual multi-touch system to emulate the unique feel of vintage Hammond electromechanical keyboards.

The drawbars have different settings for British, Italian and Japanese styles, effectively simulating all organ styles. The XK-4 also has a color display to show the current setting, and the other knobs can be mapped to whatever parameter you want to control. An optional pedalboard provides further expressive control, and the footrest shares the same multi-touch system.

Leslie

The Leslie rotation effect is of course crucial to the sound of the B3 organ. Hammond worked out a brand new digital algorithm and even modeled the airflow for the most responsive and realistic results. Modeled tubes also deliver warm tone, and there’s an analog “matching transformer”. Additionally, you’ll find a vast library of effects including the essential chorus/vibrato effects for any Hammond organ.

Suffice to say, Hammond has nailed their analog behemoth with a portable, compact digital version.

Pricing or availability for the XK-4 remains unclear at this time, but Hammond says it’s “something you won’t break the bank to take home.” The XK-5 costs around £3,500, but it’s a rather different style of instrument. The XK-4 is functionally closer to the SK-Pro, which is likely to cost around £1900, or the SK-1c, which costs £1500.

Hammond XK-4 technical features:

Brand new Analog Tonewheel 2 (MTW2) sound engine

virtual multi-touch keyboard

Brand new digital Leslie™ speaker algorithm

Brand new tube simulation system

User-assignable knobs and switches

Pitch Bend and Mod Wheel

color display

11-pin Leslie jack

AUX input jack with gain control knob

Four control jacks: damper pedal, expression pedal, footswitch, Leslie switch

USB-A flash drive and USB-B TO HOST port

5-pin MIDI in and out

Standard AC power plug (IEC C14)

Weight: 20 lbs

To buy Hammond synthesizers, welcome to Taobao “Ya Yaling Musical Instruments”. There are many categories and discounts.