The third phase of China Central Radio and Television’s large-scale cultural program “Poems and Paintings of China” will be broadcast on CCTV Comprehensive Channel at 8 pm on September 12 (Monday). The first two episodes of the show led the audience to feel the Chinese people’s cultural feelings of empathy for rivers and mountains, and the lofty aesthetics and humanistic character presented in the paintings, which received rave reviews. Coinciding with the Mid-Autumn Festival, this program will continue to explore new interpretation methods in the creative expression of “poetry and painting”, and present “Five Bulls”, “Five Bulls”, “Five Bulls”, “Five Bulls” and “Five Bulls” in the form of immersive animation, poetry recitation, song interpretation and other forms suitable for all ages. Five paintings, including the “Eight Scenes of the Autumn Festival”, the “Trademan” volume, the “Xunyang Pipa Map” page, and the “Autumn Colors of Jiangshan Mountains” volume, invite audiences across the country to enjoy the cultural feast.

The host of the main station dubbed “Five Bulls”, and Han Haolin encountered the ancient painting “Trademan”

In the traditional context of Chinese culture, “cow” is a well-known and beautiful image, a cultural image with profound background, and contains the spiritual code of the Chinese people’s unremitting self-improvement and perseverance.This period“Poems and Paintings of China”It shows the painting “Five Bulls” by the Tang Dynasty painter Han Hong. The show adopts the form of creative animation. Under the dubbing and interpretation of the openers Sa Beining, Ren Luyu, Zhu Guangquan, Nigmati, and Zhang Tao, a cow with different shapes and spirits jumped out, and they sang hard while working hard. , presents a picture of a happy life, and inspires us to write a better future with struggle and innovation.





Han Haolin, who opened the book, experienced an “adventurous encounter” in “The Merchant” by the Southern Song Dynasty painter Li Song. The program is creative in the form of VR animation, creating a “small world” on the shelf of a businessman from a child’s perspective. The audience will follow Han Haolin’s footsteps and enter the ancient paintings together to experience the customs and customs of Qiantang in the Southern Song Dynasty, as well as Chinese handicrafts and ancient works. The prosperity of commerce and trade.





Poetry, calligraphy, painting and music are combined in a variety of artistic conceptions, and the whole family reunites to appreciate the autumn colors of the mountains and rivers

The page of “Xunyang Pipa Picture” was written by Ming Dynasty painter Qiu Ying based on the poetic spirit of Tang Dynasty poet Bai Juyi’s “Pipa Xing”.

Pu Cunxin, who opened the book, and Wu Yuxiazhu, a pipa player, will use the minimalist form of “one person, one poem and one pipa” to present the artistic conception of poetry and painting. Bai Juyi’s “Pipa Xing” uses text to describe the sound, and the page of “Xunyang Pipa Picture” uses paintings to write the text. Pu Cunxin and Wu Yuxia’s joint interpretation adds voice to poetry and painting. This combination spanning thousands of years reflects the intercommunication and integration of various art categories, and will also make the audience feel the charm of Chinese culture even more.





In the golden autumn of September, the meaning of autumn is getting stronger and stronger, and all parts of China present different autumn rhymes, which are very beautiful. In an autumn hundreds of years ago, when the painter Dong Qichang was on a boat in Wumen and Jingkou, he painted the autumn scenery in the south of the Yangtze River with “the beautiful peaks are like clusters, and the Sichuan plains are wild”. .

In this episode, the large screen, the ground screen and the scene setting are combined to form a rich visual layer, and the autumn scenery described by the artist is “moved” to the stage. Yu Kewei, who opened the book, joined hands with Suzhou Pingtan artist Sheng Xiaoyun to sing the tenderness and warmth of the autumn scenery in the south of the Yangtze River with a voice from the south of the Yangtze River. From poetry and painting to music, different art forms express the sigh of time and the praise of nature.





Wu Zhihua and Wang Mingquan, who opened the book, will bring the audience Zhao Boju’s “Autumn Colors of Jiangshan Mountains” volume in this issue. On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland, the volume “Autumn Colors of the River and Mountains” was exhibited at the Hong Kong Palace Museum as a token of cultural connection. This long scroll of landscape shows the ideal beauty of splendid rivers and mountains with excellent artistic techniques, and depicts a peaceful and leisurely life.

“The tide is flat on both sides of the strait, and the wind is high and the sails are hanging.” In the program, Wang Mingquan and Hong Kong student representatives recited “Cibeigu Mountain” in Cantonese and Mandarin, and the audience across the country will enjoy the same autumn scenery in the poetic and pictorial way.





Poetry, calligraphy and painting contain the Chinese people’s enlightenment and philosophical thinking about all things in nature, and reflect the outlook on life, cosmology and spiritual connotation of the Chinese ancestors. Using “poetry pens” and “brushes” to paint the “poetic heart” and “painting heart” of Chinese culture, let people feel more deeply the eternal charm of Chinese culture, Chinese aesthetics, and Chinese spirit across time and space, and let the world understand Chinese civilization and identification with Chinese culture create a stronger atmosphere for strengthening historical and cultural self-confidence.

Poetry and painting are a perfect combination of artistic conception. On September 12 (Monday) at 8:00 pm, “Poems and Paintings of China” will continue to be broadcast on CCTV’s comprehensive channel, offering audiences a splendid cultural feast on the Mid-Autumn Festival.

