News from our newspaper (Reporter Gao Shuang) On the evening of July 30, Hanhong’s online concert was held on Hanhong Studio’s video account, QQ Music and other platforms. This is Han Hong’s first online concert since her debut, and the concert attracted 18.466 million views.

This live concert is divided into three parts, namely “My Theater on Earth”, “The Song in Your Memory” and “As Precious as You”. In the first chapter, Han Hong brought some of her new album’s tracks, opening with “I Am That Child”, and then sang “I Said”, “Human Theater”, “White Skirt”, “If You Are Moonlight”, ” Play” and other songs. In the second chapter, Han Hong brought works that fans are familiar with, such as “A Time”, “Under the Flying Clouds” and “Pear Blossoms Open Again”, to reproduce the classics.

At the scene, Han Hong opened the chat box and confided the feeling of reuniting with music, stage and fans after a long absence. Han Hong said that she has been away from the stage for a long time. “In the past few years, I have never stopped doing public welfare, but I am far away from singing. In the past three years, I have hardly participated in any activities except CCTV activities. Two days ago, when I was rehearsing for the concert, I cried because I found that my voice was not as good as before, and my singing had regressed, but I am still a singer who will always love music, and I hope to use my music to present This world.” Han Hong’s remarks also moved fans.

In the third chapter, Han Hong used songs such as "The Dream of the Rocket Soldier" and "Wings of Steel" to connect the important stages of her life. As a military chapter to pay tribute to the 95th anniversary of the founding of the army, Han Hong led music fans to recall the glorious years. , sang an ode to the times with full of enthusiasm. In the encore session, Han Hong sang "Heavenly Road" and "Old Han", marking a successful conclusion to the concert.

