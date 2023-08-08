“Han Hong’s Love·Hundreds of People Aid Longjiang” Donates 31 Million Yuan for Primary Care Assistance

“The total value of donations is 31 million yuan to help primary care! ‘Han Hong’s Love·Hundreds of People Aid Longjiang’ public welfare action starts”

On August 6, the donation and departure ceremony for the large-scale medical assistance public welfare action of “Han Hong’s Love·Hundreds of People Aid Longjiang” was held in Harbin.

The event aims to improve the ability of grassroots medical and health services in Heilongjiang Province. The Hanhong Love Charity Foundation will hold 10 large-scale free clinic activities in Longjiang County, Yi’an County, Sunwu County, Xunke County, Jiayin County, Yilan County, Hua Nanxian County, Baoqing County, and other places. These clinics will diagnose difficult and miscellaneous diseases for the masses, guide medication, and distribute medicines for free.

In addition to the free clinics, the event will also donate various medical equipment and facilities. This includes 80 transfer ambulances, 30 special vehicles for medical inspections, and the construction of 33 township emergency rooms. Furthermore, 4,106 village doctor inspection kits will be provided, along with the construction of 3 recovery centers. The event will also perform 600 cases of phacoemulsification for free and provide training for ophthalmology medical staff. Specialized training will be offered to grassroots medical staff in ultrasound, emergency, obstetrics, neonatology departments. Follow-up medical assistance will be provided for critically ill patients screened in free clinics, and rehabilitation training equipment will be donated to special education schools, among other initiatives.

The total value of donations in this operation amounts to 31 million yuan. Han Hong, the founder of the Hanhong Foundation, expressed during the donation ceremony that the foundation aims to bring more health and care to the people of Heilongjiang through free clinic visits, medical delivery, donation of equipment and materials, and training of grassroots doctors.

The event signifies a significant effort to improve primary care services in Heilongjiang Province, ultimately benefiting the local communities. With the generous donations and support from the Hanhong Love Charity Foundation, the future of primary healthcare in the province looks promising.

