Han Hong’s Love·Hundreds of People Aid Longjiang: Donation of 31 Million Yuan for Primary Care Support

“The total value of donations is 31 million yuan to help primary care! ‘Han Hong’s love·hundreds of people help Longjiang’ public welfare action starts”

Harbin, August 7, 2023 – The large-scale medical assistance public welfare action, “Han Hong’s Love·Hundreds of People Aid Longjiang,” kicked off in Harbin on August 6 with a donation and departure ceremony. The Hanhong Love Charity Foundation organized this event to enhance the capabilities of grassroots medical and health services in Heilongjiang Province.

The event will be conducted in various counties including Longjiang, Yi’an, Sunwu, Xunke, Jiayin, Yilan, Hua Nanxian, and Baoqing. Ten large-scale free clinic activities will be held to diagnose difficult and miscellaneous diseases for the masses, provide medication guidance, and distribute medicines for free.

Additionally, the event will witness the donation of 80 transfer ambulances, 30 special vehicles for medical inspections, the construction of 33 township emergency rooms, and the provision of 4,106 village doctor inspection kits. Three recovery centers will also be built, along with 600 cases of free phacoemulsification. Specialized training will be provided for ophthalmology medical staff, as well as for grassroots medical staff in ultrasound, emergency, obstetrics, and neonatology departments. Moreover, critically ill patients screened in free clinics will receive follow-up medical assistance, and rehabilitation training equipment will be donated to special education schools.

The total value of donations for this operation amounts to 31 million yuan. Han Hong, the founder of the Hanhong Foundation, expressed her commitment to bringing more health and care to the people of Heilongjiang through free clinic visits, medical delivery, donation of equipment and materials, and training of grassroots doctors.

The “Han Hong’s Love·Hundreds of People Aid Longjiang” public welfare action aims to greatly improve primary care services in Heilongjiang Province, and with such generous donations, it is expected to have a significant and positive impact on the lives of the local population.

Reporter: Huo Ying

