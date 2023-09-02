Home » Han Hyo Joo in Talks to Star as Heroine in New Drama “In Your Splendid Season”
Entertainment

Han Hyo Joo in Talks to Star as Heroine in New Drama “In Your Splendid Season”

by admin

Han Hyo Joo Expected to Star in New Drama “In Your Splendid Season”

China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn
Recently, there have been reports from Korean media stating that popular actress Han Hyo Joo is expected to make her comeback to the small screen. It is rumored that she will be taking on the role of the female lead in the new drama “In Your Splendid Season”.

Sources have revealed that Han Hyo Joo is currently in serious discussions about whether or not to appear in the drama. If she decides to take on the role, she will be playing the character of a skilled fashion designer who, after experiencing a traumatic accident, becomes plagued with the fear of losing people in her life. This will be a new and challenging role for Han Hyo Joo.

The drama revolves around a man who loses his hearing and memory due to an accident, and the woman who comes into his life to help him recover. As of now, the role of the male lead is yet to be cast.

“In Your Splendid Season” is written by Cho Sung-hee, the talented writer behind hit dramas such as “She Was Beautiful” and “30 But Still 17”. The drama will be directed by Park Sun-ho, known for his work on “Blind Date in the Society”.

Fans of Han Hyo Joo are eagerly anticipating her return to the small screen and are excited to see her take on this new and challenging role. As one of Korea’s most renowned actresses, she has captivated audiences with her incredible performances and versatility. With the talented team behind “In Your Splendid Season”, this drama is certainly one to watch out for.

See also  Mademoiselle Plume Rouge - Dark Doom Jazz from Switzerland - Editor's recommendation

Stay tuned for more updates on Han Hyo Joo’s potential role in “In Your Splendid Season” and other news in the world of entertainment.

You may also like

Melqui Releases ‘Enamore’ | Niche Music

Bassist and Co-Founder of Aventura, Max Agende Santos,...

China Short Video Conference: Celebrating Chinese Fashion and...

3M Plus Vaccination to Prevent Dengue Emergency

Elton John to Perform Inaugural Concert at New...

The 375th HokBen Grand Opening in Mampang Prapatan

Cuban Musician Freddy Cardenas, Founder of Celia Cruz...

FRED PERRY Presents ‘Night Tales’: Exploring the Birthplace...

Follow-up recommendation for the weekend the dresser

Salma Hayek: Breaking Barriers in Hollywood and Achieving...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy