Han Hyo Joo in Talks to Star as Heroine in New Drama “In Your Splendid Season”

Han Hyo Joo Expected to Star in New Drama “In Your Splendid Season”

China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn

Recently, there have been reports from Korean media stating that popular actress Han Hyo Joo is expected to make her comeback to the small screen. It is rumored that she will be taking on the role of the female lead in the new drama “In Your Splendid Season”.

Sources have revealed that Han Hyo Joo is currently in serious discussions about whether or not to appear in the drama. If she decides to take on the role, she will be playing the character of a skilled fashion designer who, after experiencing a traumatic accident, becomes plagued with the fear of losing people in her life. This will be a new and challenging role for Han Hyo Joo.

The drama revolves around a man who loses his hearing and memory due to an accident, and the woman who comes into his life to help him recover. As of now, the role of the male lead is yet to be cast.

“In Your Splendid Season” is written by Cho Sung-hee, the talented writer behind hit dramas such as “She Was Beautiful” and “30 But Still 17”. The drama will be directed by Park Sun-ho, known for his work on “Blind Date in the Society”.

Fans of Han Hyo Joo are eagerly anticipating her return to the small screen and are excited to see her take on this new and challenging role. As one of Korea’s most renowned actresses, she has captivated audiences with her incredible performances and versatility. With the talented team behind “In Your Splendid Season”, this drama is certainly one to watch out for.

Stay tuned for more updates on Han Hyo Joo’s potential role in “In Your Splendid Season” and other news in the world of entertainment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

