[The Epoch Times, January 21, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Zhong Youshun) Yoon Jung-hee, known as one of the three major actresses in South Korea in the 1960s and 1970s in the 20th century, died in Paris, France on the 19th at the age of 78. age.

According to Yonhap News Agency, national treasure-level actress Yoon Jung-hee was diagnosed with “Alzheimer’s” (Alzheimer’s), commonly known as Alzheimer’s disease, in 2017. Afterwards, her health deteriorated. She passed away on the afternoon of the 19th in Paris, France, ending a legendary life of 78 years. .

Yoon Jung-hee, formerly known as Sun Meizi, was born in Busan, a southern port city in South Korea in 1944. She was selected as a new actor when she was studying in the English Department of the university. In 1967, she made her official debut for starring in the movie “Youth Theater”. In the same year, she won the Big Bell Award for Newcomer Award and the Blue Dragon Film Award for Popular Actress; in 1968, she won the Baeksang Arts Awards Newcomer Award for “Mist”.

Yoon Jung-hee, who was active in the film industry from the 1960s to the 1980s, has performed nearly 300 film and television works in her lifetime. Together with the heroines Moon Hee and Nam Jung-mu of “The Little Flower of Tears”, they are known as the “Three Queens” of Korea.

In 1973, Yin Jingji studied in France and obtained a master’s degree in film studies at the University of Paris III. After she married pianist Bai Jianyu in 1976, she focused on her family and often accompanied her husband on overseas tours. They are well-known loving couples in the entertainment industry.

Yoon Jung-hee retired to France in 1994 to settle down, and occasionally returned to South Korea to participate in film work. In 2010, she won multiple awards for starring in “Poetry” directed by Lee Chang-dong. In 2011, she was awarded a medal in recognition of cultural and artistic contributions by France.

