Hanabie – Reborn Superstar! – Album Review

Origin: Tokyo, Japan

Release: 07/26/2023 – digital / 07/28/2023 – physical

Label: Century Media Records / Sony Music

Duration: 29:20

Genre: Metalcore / Hardcore / Nu Metal

Photo Credit: Kaori Uemura

What started as a cover band in 2015 at the high school music club in Kichijōji, Japan, unexpectedly became a new, rising star in the Japanese music sky – Hanabie.

Three of the founding members – Yukina, Matsuri and Chika – decided to start a band in high school. Yukina had no plans at the time to add a screaming frontwoman to the band. She learned about the Japanese metal band through the older members of the music club Maximum The Hormone know and love and therefore decided to become the clean vocals guitarist Matsuri to leave. The four-piece troupe refers to the original genre that Hanabie describes as “Harajuku-Core” – a mix of metalcore/hardcore and Japanese pop culture. Her numerous influences include bands such as Maximum The Hormone, A Crowd of Rebellion, Hysteric Panic or SiM.

Hanabie are known for their heavy music and colorful Harajuku aesthetic.

Hanabie have already built up a sizeable fan community overseas through YouTube and TikTok. The band releases their debut album 『来世は偉人！』(English translation: Reborn Superstar!) as a digital album and as a standard CD jewel case.

Welcome to the colorful world of Hanabie.

The influences of the four band members – Vocaloids, Idols and Anime Songs – are quickly apparent on their debut album. Blast Off! begins with an electronic dance intro and leads the second number Hyperdimension_Galaxy a. There await us Yukinas hard screams that you couldn’t imagine with her small and cute looks. But the Japanese girl has a lot on it. Hyperdimension_Galaxy consists of a mixture of anime soundtrack and hard guitar riffs, followed by tight drum rhythms. Mitsuris Clean vocals add depth to the song and complement each other fantastically Yukinas Screams.

With Be_the_GAL_Early_Summer_ver An initially pop number follows and combines electronic and metal elements. After the rhythmic intro comes a rapid change in tempo Yukinas Screams what me immediately Maximum The Hormone remind. The unexpected mix of screams and cute clear vocals go together surprisingly well. Check out the crazy and creative music video HERE pull into.

Anime meets Metalcore

Tousou is probably one of the heavier songs on the album. Yukina accompanies us with her mighty screams until Matsuri takes over with her singing. Unite here too Hanabie. skilfully combine electronic influences with metal and thus create a dynamic connection between different genres.

Pardon_Me_I Have_to_Go_Now merges the sound of the Japanese Koto with modern elements. The song switches from traditional aspects to energetic riffs and rhythms and loosens it all up with cute, spoken lyrics (お先に失礼します– “Osaki ni shitsureishimasu”).

Conclusion

Reborn Superstar! is unconventional, creative and innovative. For me, Harajuku-Core from the Land of the Rising Sun was an exciting listening experience that I can recommend to anyone who is enthusiastic about Japanese (metal) music and culture. 7,5 / 10

Line Up

Yukina – Life

Matsuri – guitar, vocals

Hetsu – Bass

Chika – drums

Tracklist

01. Blast_Off

02. Hyperdimension_Galaxy

03. NEET_GAME

04. Be_the_GAL_Early_Summer_ver

05. Tales_of_Villain

06. Warning

07. ME_The_Ultimate_Invader_of_the_Universe

08. TOUSOU

09. Pardon_Me_I Have_to_Go_Now

10. Todays_Good_Day_And_So_Epic

Links

Website Hanabie

Instagram Hanabie

Also on Soundmagnet.eu

Interview – Nanowar Of Steel, Asked by Gatto Panceri 666

EP Review – Wyoming Young And Strong – Bend The Night

Album Review – Enter Shikari – Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible

Cool article? Discuss with us on Facebook!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

