Manual Geng Huo to overseas. A few days ago, the well-known Japanese variety show “Moonlight Night Weiyang” went to Hebei to interview the handicraft Geng of “Shangshu of the Ministry of Punishment”.The program shows many useful but not so useful inventions of the “Shangshu of the Ministry of Punishment”, among which The cup holder that feels like drinking red wine, the automatic baby trousers machine, and the mobile barbecue piano are rated as its three best inventions.

“Moonlight Night Weiyang” said,Craftsman Geng is 34 years old. He has made more than 200 inventions so far by using his skills as a welder.

In the second half of the interview, when the program team asked Handcraft Geng if he had watched Yueyao, Handmade Geng said that he had not seen it, but had watched many similar Japanese gizmo shows, such as the old gentleman who drinks tea in a fancy way. Tell Handi Geng that this is Yueyao’s program.

Some viewers also said that the several inventions on display were not considered the pinnacle of manual work, and there were no treadmills and handstand shampooing machines.

“Moonlight Night” is a variety show broadcast on Japanese TV. The content is more adult-like, and it is mostly broadcast in the way of laughter, scolding, irony and humor. It is very popular among family audiences and all ages.