Handsome and sassy! The elderly model group shows a happy life- Follow Today- Hunan Online

Handsome and sassy! The elderly model group shows a happy life

The Xiangyun style model group has been established for 3 years, and the group has grown to 51 members, of which the oldest is 82 years old and the youngest is 67 years old

▲On May 12, at the Dawangshan Tourist Resort in Yuelu District, Changsha City, fathers and mothers were performing a catwalk show.Photo provided by the interviewee

Huasheng Online, May 12th, it is said that the model catwalk show is the world of young people. There is a group of old models in Changsha who express dissatisfaction. Handsome and sassy. On May 12, the reporter came to Dawangshan Tourist Resort, Yuelu District, Changsha City, to see the live show of the parents and wives on the catwalk.

■Text/Video Omnimedia Reporter Yang Yu

The oldest member of the model group is 82 years old

This old model group is called Xiangyun Style Model Group. It has been established for 3 years and has grown to 51 members. Among them, the oldest is 82 years old and the youngest is 67 years old. When I saw them for the first time, they were all full of vigor and energy, and they were even more powerful when they spoke. On the stage, they straightened their backs, sometimes striding, sometimes gracefully “catwalking”, every turn, every posture, with focused eyes, handsome and professional.

“In the team, we call each other brothers and sisters. We know each other very well. If anyone has difficulties, we will lend a helping hand without hesitation, just like a family.” Chen Jiulian, 67, told reporters that she came into contact with the university through the University for the Elderly. This team has also gained happiness and health from it. “In my previous life, besides taking care of my grandchildren, I played mahjong, and my back was bent, and people were often in a daze. Now through model training, I walk with my chest up and my abdomen in, and my temperament and complexion are also improved. A lot!”

They want to make their old age happier

The members performed perfectly on stage, and they couldn’t do without the usual training. Due to the memory loss of the elderly, a very simple movement often needs to be practiced 10, 20, or even more times.

“Why do you want to join the model group?” When the reporter asked many members of the group, the answers they got were also very unified, “Because of interest, I can live a happier life in my later years.” Nowadays, every time there is a plan for a performance, the troupe members will readily accept it and adjust their state to the best. Even if the stage hardware cannot keep up, it will not affect their search for happiness.

“We have participated in the national runway show competition, and many members have won awards. This is the glory of our team.” Li Yufang, head of the Changsha Xiangyun Style Model Group, said that more elderly people are welcome to join, of course there are some height requirements Yes, the male model must be at least 1.72 meters, and the female model must be at least 1.6 meters. “Welcome new friends to join us, let’s move forward together for happiness.”