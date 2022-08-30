Hangar 13 has confirmed that a new Mafia game is in development, but says it will be “a few years” away.

In an interview celebrating the franchise’s 20th anniversary, the company confirmed that they are working on a new game in the open-world crime franchise.

“I am delighted to confirm that we have begun work on a brand new Mafia project!” said Roman Hladík, General Manager of Hangar 13. “The game is still years away, and we can’t share much more right now, but we’re really excited to continue working on this beloved IP to entertain our players with new stories.”

According to Kotaku’s report earlier this year, there are rumors that the game is a prequel.

The previous work in the series, Mafia 3, was launched in 2016 and received mixed reviews. There’s also Mafia: Definitive Edition, a rework of the original game from 2002, coming out in 2020. This comes after a difficult year for Hangar 13, with studio head Haden Blackman leaving the studio.

Last November, news broke that 2K had canceled a new game for Hangar 13. The project, codenamed Volt, has been in development in various forms since 2017, according to reports.