Home Entertainment Hangzhou Asian Games official theme promotion song “From Now to Future” is here! Show you the full version of the MV
Entertainment

Hangzhou Asian Games official theme promotion song “From Now to Future” is here! Show you the full version of the MV

by admin
Hangzhou Asian Games official theme promotion song “From Now to Future” is here! Show you the full version of the MV

On March 7, the Hangzhou Asian Games ushered in a 200-day countdown. On the morning of the same day, the official theme promotion song “From Now to the Future” and the MV of the Hangzhou Asian Games were officially released.

The MV of the song “From Now to the Future” invited Wei Wei, the representative singer of the well-known song “Asian Heroes” in the 1990 Beijing Asian Games, to lead the show.

The singers of the song gather sports and entertainment circles, including Wu Dajing, Wu Jingyu, Xue Ming, Xiao Ruoteng, Gong Li and other athletes, as well as nearly a hundred charismatic and creative singers from home and abroad such as Pinguan, Zhou Shen, Ai Re, etc., and singers such as Lu Wei, Bai Xue, etc.

Copyright and Disclaimer

All manuscripts with “Zhejiang Online” or “Zhejiang Online” at the head are the exclusive copyright of Zhejiang Online, and may not be reproduced or mirrored without permission; authorized reprints must indicate the source as “Zhejiang Online”, and retain “Zhejiang Online” On-line” electric head.

Label:Asian Games; theme songEditor:Sun Jingyi

See also  The 5 trends that will change the automotive world in 5 years

You may also like

Li Guangjie’s “Oh, Good Body” ends with Sui...

Eduardo Domínguez is the new technical director of...

American team Anna’s new film trailer released Ana...

Ephemeris of March 7: Women’s South American Soccer...

Crime of Máximo Jerez: there were three detainees...

In the year of the invasion of Ukraine,...

How open innovation helps Quilmes maintain leadership

Barley’s “Of course there is drama” musical “The...

“Everything is calm now,” said Aníbal Fernández after...

Tan Dun: Share China’s rich musical traditions with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy