Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra’s Inaugural ‘Master’ Series Concert Delivers Majestic Sounds Along the Qiantang River

Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra’s First “Master” Series Concert Mesmerizes Audience with Majestic Sound

Hangzhou, China – The Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra recently held the first “Master” series concert of the new music season at the Hangzhou Grand Theater. Titled “Majestic Sound,” the concert showcased tunes that were mainly majestic, brilliant, and broad, leaving the audience in awe. Adding to the allure of the event, the orchestra collaborated with internationally acclaimed musicians, including Iranian conductor and composer Alexander Rahbari and German piano master Gerhard Opiz.

The concert kicked off with Rahbari and the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra’s remarkable rendition of Beethoven’s “Egmont” Overture. Reminiscent of Beethoven’s heroic personality, the performance struck a chord with the audience, capturing the essence of Beethoven’s music – the indomitable belief in the triumph of revolutionary ideas.

Without missing a beat, pianist Opitz then took the stage, joining forces with Hang Ai to deliver a captivating performance of Beethoven’s famous “Emperor” Piano Concerto. Widely regarded as the “King of Concertos,” this grandiose composition showcased Opitz’s profound insights into Beethoven’s works. With his passionate dialogue with the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra, Opitz’s masterful interpretation conquered the ears and hearts of the audience.

In the second half of the concert, conductor Rahbari continued to astonish the crowd with his command of the majestic “Heroes.” The Symphony No. 3 in E flat major (Op. 55), brimming with heroic spirit and passed down through generations, never fails to inspire classical music enthusiasts.

Rahbari, an internationally acclaimed conductor hailing from Iran, has made a name for himself with his exceptional talent. Having won numerous awards, including the gold medal in the International Youth Conductor Competition in Besançon, France, and the silver medal in the Geneva Conducting Competition, Rahbari has conducted renowned orchestras worldwide, including the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra and the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra. Notably, his performance of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony in Iran became a landmark event for Iranian orchestras.

As an Oriental conductor, Rahbari’s unique artistic charm blended harmoniously with the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra, presenting a night of Beethoven infused with a distinct German flavor.

The Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra’s “Master” series concert was a resounding success, leaving the audience mesmerized by the majestic sound that echoed along the Qiantang River. This collaboration between international talents and local musicians showcases the orchestra’s commitment to delivering exceptional performances and enriching the cultural landscape of Hangzhou.

Source: Hangzhou.com, Hangzhoutong client

Author: Reporter Lou Zixuan

Correspondent: Zhang Yueqin, Yang Sixuan

Editor: Shen Yanrong

