Home » Hangzhou Philharmonic under the baton of Long Yu jointly performed “Wagner Night” tonight-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net
Entertainment

Hangzhou Philharmonic under the baton of Long Yu jointly performed “Wagner Night” tonight-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

by admin

Hangzhou Philharmonic under the baton of Yu Long jointly performed “Wagner Night” tonight

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-11 11:31

How long has it been since I heard a high-quality Wagner performance live?

Tonight, the famous conductor Yu Long will join hands with soprano Song Yuanming and violinist Li Weigang to present a romantic and magnificent season concert “Yu Long Interprets Wagner” with the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra. Works, injecting you with new energy for the week. As a conductor and music activist, Yu Long was called “the most influential figure on the Chinese music map” by the “New York Times.” His artistic life is because of leading the in-depth development of Chinese classical music career, promoting Chinese musicians and Composers shine on the international stage. In the first half of Barber’s Violin Concerto, the soloist was violinist Li Weigang. He not only created the world-renowned Shanghai Quartet, but is also an excellent soloist. He performed with the British BBC Symphony Orchestra at the age of 17. In addition, soprano Song Yuanming, the artist-in-residence of the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra this season, will perform the excerpts of the opera “Tristan und Isolde” with the sounds of nature. She once won the first prize in the Toulouse International Vocal Competition in France, and was praised by the Vienna media as “singing meticulously, with a highly plastic voice, soft and powerful, and capable of performing opera roles from lyric to coloratura.”

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m., and half an hour before the performance, Hong Yin, the resident conductor of the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra, will give a guided tour of the works of this concert to the audience in the South Hall. For music fans who like Wagner or want to know more about the concert, don’t miss it.

See also  This is why the declared consumption of plug-ins is not the real one. The test problem

Source: City Express Author: Reporter Gao Huarong Editor: Gao Tingting

You may also like

State of Neuquén routes today, Sunday June 11,...

Argentina trains in China thinking about their next...

Is there really a future for internal combustion...

Still lost in the jungle: reveals to Colombia...

they began to choose and the expectation grows

This Sunday Italy and Uruguay play, time and...

Metro Boomin played a sample of a new...

Another June 3 we reiterate: “Not one less”

Michela Murgia: “Yesterday the last public meeting, thanks...

Listen to the special programming of “DIGO” for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy