Hangzhou: “Spring Sheng” land art installation unveiled at Asian Games Park_Zhejiang Online

Hangzhou: “Spring·Sheng” Land Art Installation Appears in Asian Games Park

2023-05-10





Source: Tide News





Photo by reporter Lin Yunlong and photographer Zheng Quanqing

On May 9th, at Huaxiping, Hangzhou Canal Asian Games Park, the “Spring Sheng” land art installation was officially released. The dancers danced among hundreds of bamboo slices and bamboo circles, like a picture scroll of the surging tide of the Qianjiang River , Attracting many citizens to participate in the “tide”. According to the artist, the creation of “Spring Sheng” was inspired by the “tide” graphic of the emblem of the Hangzhou Asian Games, which symbolizes the enterprising spirit of Zhejiang people to “stand bravely at the forefront” and contains the sportsmanship of competing and chasing waves. Placing the work in the Asian Games Park is a tribute to the Hangzhou Asian Games and a response to the spirit of sports.