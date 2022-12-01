The two cities of Hangzhou and Wenzhou linked “Red Sun” to warm the early winter and the premiere of the original drama “People on the Street”

Hangzhou Daily News When the theme song “People on This Street” at the end of the play sounded, it seemed that a warm current that had been settled for half a century poured into the hearts of every audience.

A few days ago, under the guidance of the Publicity Department of the Wenzhou Municipal Party Committee and the Publicity Department of the Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee, the original drama “People on the Street” produced by the Publicity Department of the Lucheng District Party Committee of Wenzhou City and Hangzhou Drama Art Center premiered at the Wenzhou Grand Theater.

The two cities of Hangzhou and Wenzhou jointly create such a realistic work that calls for warmth with sincerity, helping to accelerate the creation of a cultural highland in the new era, and injecting strong cultural power into the high-quality development and construction of a common prosperity demonstration zone in Zhejiang.

From sending tea in summer to serving hot porridge in winter, from helping the poor to common prosperity, from satisfaction obtained to happiness given, “Red Sun Pavilion” is a landmark of Wenzhou charity, the epitome of great love in the world, and a picture of A bright “moral business card”. “People on the Street” takes the “Red Sun Pavilion” as the creative background, through the 40-year change of “a street” and the 50-year historical inheritance of “a pavilion”, vividly interprets Wenzhou people’s “good deeds and virtuous deeds in the world” Spiritual character fully demonstrates Wenzhou people’s pioneering spirit of “dare to think, dare to do, and dare to be the first” since the reform and opening up, as well as the longing and unremitting pursuit of a happy life.

The drama “People on This Street” brought together outstanding creative forces in the province, and it took more than a year from preparation to premiere. Especially in the stage of script creation, the main creative team carefully polished and changed the draft seven times. Different from the previous social reality works that focused on big people and big events, the characters in this play are not successful entrepreneurs, nor are they civilian heroes, but a group of ordinary people who have passed by on the street, cried and laughed. Screenwriter Li Tao said that the small stories of small people are actually the big feelings of the big era.

Yu Bin, a young actor from Hangzhou Drama Art Center and who plays the protagonist Chen Yanlun in this play, is a native of Wenzhou. From the first time he got the script, he cherished this role very much. In order to adapt to the state of the role, “do not eat, eat this role well” has become his rehearsal routine. He said that for a drama actor, it is very rare and challenging to “experience” a person’s life in a drama, and this performance experience is precious.

It is reported that after the premiere of “People on the Street”, the next step will be processing and polishing, and it is planned to start a tour in Wenzhou, Hangzhou and various cities across the country in 2023.