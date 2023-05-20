Hao Shaowen kissed his 9-year-old stepdaughter lip-to-mouth, and the Internet bombarded him: too much-Entertainment-Foreign Entertainment-China, Hong Kong and Taiwan

(Taipei, 20th) , Last year, he registered his marriage with his girlfriend Lin Ningrui, a makeup artist, and had a make-up wedding on the 15th. Shi Xiaolong, who used to cooperate with “New Oolong Courtyard”, appeared as the best man, which became a memory killer of many people.Recently, among the wedding photos he shared, there is a picture of him and the 9-year-old The photo of the mouth-to-mouth kiss, with the beloved wife smiling happily, left netizens dumbfounded and commented “not suitable”.

In the wedding photos posted by Hao Shaowen, he fits Shi Xiaolong. Although the two have worked together for 30 years, their relationship is still good, which aroused memories of many movie fans and caused heated discussions. In addition to the hot discussion caused by the partner’s fit, a photo of him kissing mouth-to-mouth with his 9-year-old stepdaughter also aroused discussions among netizens.

Hao Shaowen once kissed his stepdaughter in the past, and now he did it again when he was shooting a wedding dress, which caused many people to bombard him, “It’s not good to be a little girl with a stepfather”, “Don’t say it’s a stepdaughter, it’s me It’s not good for such a big girl.” Most people think that 9-year-olds already have gender awareness, so it’s not appropriate to express father’s love like this.

However, some people think that netizens are too lenient, thinking “It’s fine if his wife agrees, it’s none of his business if you don’t agree”, “Wife has no objection, we don’t have to worry about it”, “If I were his wife, I would thank him very much. Love my daughter so much.”