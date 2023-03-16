Storey’s site has been filled with new things for spring, which immediately made me want to bookmark my favorite items (no code or discount or catchphrase, just beautiful things).

Choices and wishes for spring:

01 That everything in our life will be as beautiful and good as the T-shirts of All Saints

02 May we reduce efforts (laces are effort)

03 For the weekend life on the way

04 Jeans that boys love (there’s no wish hidden here, it’s simply the jeans that the boys here at home love. It’s also the best-selling model of Noody Jeans)

05 We will find many seashells and flowers (or a flower vase in the shape of a shell)

06 Maybe if we say all is good enough times it will be true

07 Guided Imagery: Light a candle with the Golden Coast scent and imagine that you are on the beach in California (this brand also has car scents that, unfortunately, Stori does not bring – yet – to Israel, so I have to bring them myself)

08 That we can occasionally ignore the big picture and return to focus on the small details (Scotch & Soda is a brand that will provide you with all the small details you could want, especially in the button-down shirt department)

09 An astronaut who will open the Breezer for us. or the beer

Worry is a misuse of the imagination

Day of Zadar

The mind says there is nothing beyond the physical world; the heart says there is, and I’ve been there many times

(Rumi)

Imagine you are on a beach in California. or in Apollonia.