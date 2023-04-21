Happy to come back after 2 years! The 2023 WePlay Cultural Exhibition is scheduled for November 18-19 at the World Expo Exhibition Hall! _game_theme_player

Original title: After 2 years, Happiness is back! The 2023 WePlay Cultural Exhibition is scheduled for November 18-19 at the World Expo Exhibition Hall!

Due to the epidemic, the 5th anniversary of the WePlay Cultural Exhibition in 2021 had to be cancelled, and many well-prepared contents were not presented; last year, WePlay offline activities were only open to a limited number of times, and we could not meet more players.

After two years of suspension and waiting, we can finally announce today:The WePlay Cultural Exhibition is back!

November 18-19, 2023，Hall H4, Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention CenterThe WePlay Cultural Exhibition is officially back!

After 2 years of silence and accumulation, the 2023 WePlay Cultural Exhibition will bring more diverse high-quality content and a deeper vertical cultural experience. This will be a grand event that you can enjoy! are you ready!

What is WePlay Cultural Exhibition?

In the hearts of different people, WePlay has different appearances——

WePlay is a wish-fulfilling time machine，

Here is the game producer you admired the most in childhood;

WePlay is a carnival party for players,

The first exposure of the game and the stage performance let us cheer together at the scene;

WePlay is a museum of game culture,

You can take your children to experience the video games that their father played when they were young;

WePlay is an annual punch-in holy place,

Games, Anime, Trendy Play, Science Fiction, Board Games

Each theme area has a different immersive experience…

WePlay is happiness, emotion, sharing, and inheritance…

It is a place that can bring you two days of happiness and a whole year of memories!

On WePlay you can…

Play games – immersive experience of more than 400 boutique games from around the world

Come to a game show where you can play non-stop!

WePlay Live Games See what you see and play!

More than 400 games on site from 3A to independent games,

Covering PCs, home consoles, VR, and even arcade machines,

The most professional gaming equipment creates the most immersive gaming environment!

Look at the exhibition – game history and trend culture are all-encompassing

WePlay is a museum of various play cultures,

Every year, several themed exhibitions of games and trend culture are prepared,

Game history, rare consoles, themed art exhibitions,

National style, armor, science fiction, trendy play,

Take you through different dimensions.

Watch the show – 2 days of stage activities to detonate your adrenaline

Main Stage and Mini Stage on WePlay

2 days full of various programs,

Live music Live, game speedrunning show,

Game competitions, interaction with famous guests…

A variety of stage performances,

It is detonating the adrenaline of the audience all the time.

Buy trendy toys – all kinds of trendy toys, games around looting wallets

WePlay on-site limited commemorative coins, trendy peripherals,

A limited edition of one issue at a time!

Books, novels, painting collections, figures, sculptures, models…

All kinds of creative game peripherals are waiting for you to discover!

It also brings together the world‘s latest physical board games,

Have fun playing at the scene and take it home to continue the fierce battle!

On WePlay you can also…

In WePlay, there are not only games, exhibitions, performances, trendy games, but also a party for players, where you can meet like-minded friends and get in touch with game developers up close.

Player parties – various parties and challenges to meet like-minded people

To play with friends! Gathering of all kinds of players to meet fellow gamers!

Rich challenge content on site, waiting for you to show your skills!

Every year, the site attracts many well-known UP hosts

Waiting for you with the anchor for a while!

Board game running group-maybe the best way to get into the board game

The board game area gathers the latest board game sales at home and abroad,

It is a regular meeting place for board game lovers every year!

There is also a live running group, which is the best way to bring friends into the board game!

Review of WePlay themed exhibition areas over the years

Walking through a historical corridor, you walk through the history of an entire game or series; stepping through an entrance, you seem to have traveled through the entire game screen.

Every year at the WePlay Cultural Exhibition, several themed areas are carefully created. In these theme areas, we dig deep into the history of a game or series, and create the most restored game scenes, just to give players the most immersive experience.

The following is a glimpse of the WePlay cultural exhibition area over the years:

(2020 “Legend of Sword and Fairy” themed activity area)

“Legend of Sword and Fairy” 25th anniversary game theme activity area,

A series of historical reviews of the fairy sword, the scene reappears

Take everyone back to 25 years ago

Retelling the 25-year Legend of Sword and Fairy for you

(2019 Touhou Project Zone)

The Oriental Project area restores the Japanese style and style,

The history wall review series History understands the East in seconds,

Live experience trial play of the whole series of games,

Take you into the world of Touhou Project.

Quanjia Culture talks about “Wu De” with friends,

You are a hero at the moment when you put on the armor and fight on the spot!

What theme areas will WePlay bring to players this year? Let’s keep it a secret here and then reveal it slowly.

They used to come to WePlay

WePlay is not only the link between players and game culture, but also the bridge between players and game developers!

WePlay has always been at the forefront in inviting well-known guests from the game industry!

Those producers who left unforgettable memories in our game career all came to China through WePlay,

Interact and communicate closely with Chinese player groups and game developers!

After seeing a group of photos, have the old friends brought back many good memories about WePlay, and look forward to meeting us again in 2023. New friends, do you regret meeting WePlay late, and want to join our big family this year!

The 2023 WePlay Cultural Exhibition is officially scheduled for November 18-19, Hall H4 of the World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center!Happy to come back after 2 years!

This year’s content is still being carefully prepared. Welcome to pay attention to the official Weibo and WeChat account of WePlay Cultural Exhibition. We will regularly publish the latest content of this year.

Pursue high-quality and unique cultural content experience,

Create a grand event for the new generation to enjoy!Return to Sohu to see more