Happy twist comedy hip-hop youth film “Mission: Impossible 7″… just after the Dragon Boat Festival, the hotter summer is coming-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Happy twist comedy hip-hop youth film “Mission: Impossible 7″… just after the Dragon Boat Festival, the hotter summer is coming

City Express News According to the data of Maoyan Professional Edition, as of 18:12 on June 24, the total box office of the 2023 Dragon Boat Festival exceeded 844.4 million yuan, ranking second in the box office of the Dragon Boat Festival in Chinese film history, second only to 912 million yuan in 2018. Among them, the suspense drama “She Who Disappeared”, produced by Chen Sicheng, directed by Cui Rui and Liu Xiang, starring Zhu Yilong, Ni Ni, and Janice Man, became the box office champion of this year’s Dragon Boat Festival without any suspense.

With the end of the high school entrance examination and college entrance examination, the summer vacation has officially kicked off! Hollywood blockbusters are rarely seen in July and August in previous years, but this year Tom Cruise’s action film “Mission: Impossible 7” and the live-action film “Barbie” featuring Barbie dolls are both scheduled to be released in July. There are even more blockbuster domestic films, such as the star-studded mythological epic “Fengshen Part 1”, the new sci-fi comedy “Super Family” with happy twists, and the new reality-themed work “In the Octagonal Cage” directed and acted by Wang Baoqiang , the hip-hop theme “Hot” starring Huang Bo and Wang Yibo, the growth comedy “School Dad” starring Huang Bo, “The Last Truth” starring Huang Xiaoming, and “Sweeping Drugs 3: The End of the World” starring Liu Qingyun, Louis Koo, and Aaron Kwok , “Assassination Storm” starring Louis Koo, Julian Cheung, and Francis Ng. This summer, there are two domestic animations that may become dark horses, one is “Thirty Thousand Miles of Chang’an” by chasing light animation, and the other is “Tea No. 2 Middle School” by Caitiaowu Films.

Reality Movies

Wang Baoqiang, Huang Bo, Huang Xiaoming, who will win

There is never a shortage of realistic themes in the summer archives.

The reality-themed film “In the Octagonal Cage” (released on July 6) directed by Wang Baoqiang and starring in it has been screened in advance of the Dragon Boat Festival. “Havoc in Tianzhu” looks much more decent. The film is adapted from the sensational “Fighting Orphans” in 2017. It tells the story of an ordinary person leading a group of children to break through the “cage of fate”: Xiang Tenghui (played by Wang Baoqiang) devoted all his efforts to cultivating a group of “wild children” To become talents, this gave the helpless children a glimmer of hope in life. Unexpectedly, the children’s previous videos were exposed, public opinion such as “cruel and bloody” continued to ferment, and the gear of fate returned to the quagmire. But regarding the future, they have not stopped working hard and still have hope. The young actors in the film are all amateur actors from Sichuan.

“Enthusiasm” (released on July 28), directed by Dapeng and starring Huang Bo and Wang Yibo, has high audience expectations. Dapeng is good at shooting little people chasing their dreams. His previous “Sewing Machine Band”, “Pancake Man” and “Keep You Safe” have good reputations. This “Enthusiasm” also continues his passionate style. Chen Shuo, who insisted on his dream, met Bole Ding Lei in his life by accident. The story of the two leading the team to break through obstacles and difficulties. The film combines elements of youth, sports, singing and dancing, and there is a 48-team final scene in which Dapeng invited almost all professional street dance troupes across the country.

Produced by Huang Xiaoming, starring Huang Xiaoming, Yan Ni, Tu Men, Kan Qingzi, etc. “The Last Truth” (released on August 18) is also quite realistic. Is seeing necessarily believing? Does listening to the ear necessarily mean nothing? The film tells the story of the down-and-out lawyer Ding Yifeng (played by Huang Xiaoming) who received an “iron case” that seemed to have solid evidence, and he was determined to make a comeback with “defense of innocence”. What is unexpected is that the suspect Jin Ximei (played by Yan Ni) rejected Ding Yifeng and wanted to die with all her heart, the truth is confusing…

action movie

Cruise and Wu Jing are very hard

Mission: Impossible 7: Deadly Reckoning (Part 1), the new work of the spy IP “Mission: Impossible” series that is popular all over the world, has been scheduled to be released in mainland China on July 14. Thrilling and realistic action scenes have always been the highlight of the “Mission: Impossible” series of movies. Ruth’s nickname) turned on the “Desperate” mode again. Not only did 500 skydives and 13,000 motorcycle jumps before the filming started, but also drove a motorcycle to jump off the cliff 6 times in one day when the filming actually started!

In this summer, there is also “The Megalodon 2: Abyss” (released on August 4) co-produced by Wu Jing and Jason Statham, two Chinese and foreign tough guys. In the movie, the two will jointly dive to the thermocline accidentally discovered in the previous film, explore the unknown 7,000-meter abyss, and fight against the most ferocious monster in the deep sea. This time, there will not only be a group of giant tooth sharks that are larger and more powerful, but also groups of ancient monsters from 65 million years ago. It is reported that when shooting underwater octopus fights, Wu Jing dived into the water without any breathing equipment, and was repeatedly dragged by Wia during underwater fights…

comedy

Is it enough for Shen Teng to play the villain?

From “Charlotte Annoyance” in 2015, “The Richest Man in Xihong City” in 2018, to “Lonely Walking on the Moon” which was popular in summer last year, today’s Happy Twist can be said to be a new sign in the comedy world. This year, they have come up with a comedy movie “Super Family” (released on July 21) with a strong sci-fi color, and it has a high “content”.

This is also the second collaboration between director Song Yang, Alan and Shen Teng after “The Iron Fist of Shame”. In the film, Allen and his unreliable family who have superpowers will fight against the villain Chichikov played by Shen Teng, triggering a battle between superpowers and banknote abilities. This time, Shen Teng’s brand-new shape with blond hair, big back, and gold teeth and hooked nose is expected to be full of joy as soon as he debuts.

In addition, this summer file also has a coming-of-age comedy film “Learning Dad”, which is produced and starred by Huang Bo, and written and directed by young director Su Liang. The film takes Lei Dali (played by Huang Bo)’s son Lei Xiaomi (played by Shan Yuhao) as the main line, and tells a story about a funny adventure in school, which leads to more about parents and children. A story of growing up together.

