Source title: Happy Twist Online Movie “Brother Fantastic Ability” is set for 9.14, the rookie team teamed up to fight against the Jedi

The online movie “Brother Wonderful Ability” jointly produced by Zhejiang Happy Twist Films and Beijing River Culture Media Co., Ltd. is officially scheduled for September 14, and will premiere on Tencent Video. The film is directed by Zhang Kai, written by Xu Xiaolu and Zhang Kai, starring Wang Yuanhu, Yao Xiaotang, and Xu Huiqiang. It tells the story of Zhang Xiaoye, the manager of the Ono Office who helps people solve all kinds of troubles, and a new reporter from the newspaper who is determined to use his pen to punish evil and promote good. Lu Fei, because of a fraud and money-making organization intertwined to fight against the dark forces. At the same time, the posters and trailers of “Brother Fantastic Ability” were first exposed, and the new materials revealed its black humorous comedy temperament. Three unreliable partners who do not want to see each other, an unexpected journey of justice, the wonderful story setting is exposed to the public, and the public will smell the extraordinary chemical reaction. The black humor is full of stalks The trailer that was first exposed is full of information, and the protagonists all made their debut in unexpected ways. Zhang Xiaoye (played by Zhang Yuanhu), the manager of Ono Office, who solves all kinds of troubles for people, is facing the tragic situation of being forced into debt; Lu Fei (played by Yao Xiaotang), a righteous female reporter who uses a pen as a gun, has a high force value, but she is a capable person. In the mission, she exposed herself as a foolish beauty; Zheng Zheng Zheng (played by Xu Huiqiang), an 18th-line unemployed actor with the goal of becoming an actor in life, has a bright appearance, but her life is embarrassing. The three strangers whose life trajectories had nothing to do with each other were accidentally intertwined because of the conspiracy of the fraudulent organization. Since then, a three-person rookie team was established to jointly track down the “mysterious organization” that buried secrets and conspiracies. In addition, the trailer also revealed many suspenseful details. What is the secret operation of a “mysterious organization” that looks closely at money? What kind of task does Zhang Xiaoye incarnate as “Meichuan Qiuchuan” to sneak into? What are the responsibilities of everyone in the rookie team? We don’t know the answers, but the many questions thrown by the film have successfully attracted the attention of netizens. In addition, the plot of the “Jedi Anti-kill” carried out by the PK fraud organization of the Hot-blooded Alliance is accompanied by various plots of catching horses. With the hilarious reversal of the incident, the audience’s expectations for this online movie have skyrocketed. See also There is no more "one-armed sword king" in the world, Wuxi kung fu star Wang Yu dies of illness The three team up to be funny and eliminate evil and work together to uncover the conspiracy of the fraudulent organization The online movie “Brother Fantastic Ability” inherits the comedy DNA of Happy Twist. It not only continues the past comedy and humorous style, but also intersperses novel stories and buries all kinds of jokes and burdens. Three people PK two organizations, and a bloody battle against the dark forces set off a super-burning collision. Unfortunately, this road is full of embarrassing events. The whole scene of investigation, pursuit, wit and courage formed a hilarious chase battle of “he chases him and escapes”. It can be described as a joyful journey of “full body sports“. In addition to the overwhelming sense of comedy, “Brother Fantastic Ability” is also very watchable. It integrates suspense, action, love and other multi-level elements with the main line of three people laughing and eliminating evil. The perspective of the hole is wide open, the atmosphere of curiosity and suspense is full, and the drama collision and jokes are doubled. At the same time, “Brother Magical Ability” innovatively dismantles the unknown deception techniques of fraudulent organizations, and digs deeply into human nature, aiming to trigger discussions and thinking about the public and society. Whether it is in terms of visual experience or concept, “Brother Wonderful Ability” gives full expectations and freshness. I believe the audience will feel relaxed and happy in this completely different hilarious comedy! The online movie “Brother Wonderful Ability” will premiere on Tencent Video on September 14, so stay tuned! See also China Film Screenwriters Week kicks off "Film Association Cup" in Fujian, and the top ten plays announced_Entertainment Channel_China Youth Net

The online movie “Brother Wonderful Ability” jointly produced by Zhejiang Happy Twist Films and Beijing River Culture Media Co., Ltd. is officially scheduled for September 14, and will premiere on Tencent Video. The film is directed by Zhang Kai, written by Xu Xiaolu and Zhang Kai, starring Wang Yuanhu, Yao Xiaotang, and Xu Huiqiang. It tells the story of Zhang Xiaoye, the manager of the Ono Office who helps people solve all kinds of troubles, and a new reporter from the newspaper who is determined to use his pen to punish evil and promote good. Lu Fei, because of a fraud and money-making organization intertwined to fight against the dark forces.

At the same time, the posters and trailers of “Brother Fantastic Ability” were first exposed, and the new materials revealed its black humorous comedy temperament. Three unreliable partners who do not want to see each other, an unexpected journey of justice, the wonderful story setting is exposed to the public, and the public will smell the extraordinary chemical reaction.

The black humor is full of stalks

The trailer that was first exposed is full of information, and the protagonists all made their debut in unexpected ways. Zhang Xiaoye (played by Zhang Yuanhu), the manager of Ono Office, who solves all kinds of troubles for people, is facing the tragic situation of being forced into debt; Lu Fei (played by Yao Xiaotang), a righteous female reporter who uses a pen as a gun, has a high force value, but she is a capable person. In the mission, she exposed herself as a foolish beauty; Zheng Zheng Zheng (played by Xu Huiqiang), an 18th-line unemployed actor with the goal of becoming an actor in life, has a bright appearance, but her life is embarrassing. The three strangers whose life trajectories had nothing to do with each other were accidentally intertwined because of the conspiracy of the fraudulent organization. Since then, a three-person rookie team was established to jointly track down the “mysterious organization” that buried secrets and conspiracies.

In addition, the trailer also revealed many suspenseful details. What is the secret operation of a “mysterious organization” that looks closely at money? What kind of task does Zhang Xiaoye incarnate as “Meichuan Qiuchuan” to sneak into? What are the responsibilities of everyone in the rookie team? We don’t know the answers, but the many questions thrown by the film have successfully attracted the attention of netizens. In addition, the plot of the “Jedi Anti-kill” carried out by the PK fraud organization of the Hot-blooded Alliance is accompanied by various plots of catching horses. With the hilarious reversal of the incident, the audience’s expectations for this online movie have skyrocketed.

The three team up to be funny and eliminate evil and work together to uncover the conspiracy of the fraudulent organization

The online movie “Brother Fantastic Ability” inherits the comedy DNA of Happy Twist. It not only continues the past comedy and humorous style, but also intersperses novel stories and buries all kinds of jokes and burdens. Three people PK two organizations, and a bloody battle against the dark forces set off a super-burning collision. Unfortunately, this road is full of embarrassing events. The whole scene of investigation, pursuit, wit and courage formed a hilarious chase battle of “he chases him and escapes”. It can be described as a joyful journey of “full body sports“.

In addition to the overwhelming sense of comedy, “Brother Fantastic Ability” is also very watchable. It integrates suspense, action, love and other multi-level elements with the main line of three people laughing and eliminating evil. The perspective of the hole is wide open, the atmosphere of curiosity and suspense is full, and the drama collision and jokes are doubled. At the same time, “Brother Magical Ability” innovatively dismantles the unknown deception techniques of fraudulent organizations, and digs deeply into human nature, aiming to trigger discussions and thinking about the public and society. Whether it is in terms of visual experience or concept, “Brother Wonderful Ability” gives full expectations and freshness. I believe the audience will feel relaxed and happy in this completely different hilarious comedy!

The online movie “Brother Wonderful Ability” will premiere on Tencent Video on September 14, so stay tuned!