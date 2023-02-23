Home Entertainment “Happy Xiaoxiang in the past ten years” mass cultural evening Huaihua four programs dazzle the provincial capital
"Happy Xiaoxiang in the past ten years" mass cultural evening Huaihua four programs dazzle the provincial capital

“Happy Xiaoxiang in the past ten years” mass cultural evening Huaihua four programs dazzle the provincial capital
“Happy Xiaoxiang in the past ten years” mass cultural evening Huaihua four programs dazzle the provincial capital

Red Net Moment Huaihua, February 23 (Correspondent Yang Ruyi) On the evening of February 22, the “Happy Xiaoxiang Ten Years” mass cultural evening with the theme of “Implementing the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and Forging A New Journey” was held in Changsha. There are 26 programs in five sections, which spread out a wonderful picture scroll of “Happy Xiaoxiang in the past ten years” for the audience. Among them, Huaihua’s women’s group dance “Mountain Flowers Brilliant”, the table singing “Dong Songs Singing to Beijing”, the elderly dance “Happy God”, and the children’s dance “Dragon Boat” participated in the performance. It fully demonstrated the charm of the hometown of singing and dancing, “a place of nostalgia, nostalgia and nostalgia”, and was well received by residents of the province and city. Many audiences praised Huaihua’s rich and high-quality programs and strong ethnic characteristics.

WeChat picture_20230223091229.jpg

Women’s Group Dance “Mountain Flowers Brilliantly”

WeChat picture_20230223091210.jpg

Children’s Dance “Dragon Boat”

WeChat picture_20230223091214.jpg

Biao sang “Dong Songs Singing to Beijing”

WeChat picture_20230223091219.jpg

Yuan Shuxiong from Longhui County Cultural Center

WeChat picture_20230223091225.jpg

performance scene

WeChat picture_20230223091233.jpg

Dance “Happy Fairy”

The event was sponsored by the Propaganda Department of the Hunan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Hunan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism. It is reported that Huaihua City has held the “Happy Xiaoxiang and Happy Huaihua” large-scale mass cultural performance every year for the past ten years. Since 2019, it has held the city’s “Happy Xiaoxiang and Happy Huaihua” large-scale tour in Xiaxian and rural areas for four consecutive years, setting off a “reach to the masses” in cities, counties and villages. The climax of the theatrical performance “Go to the place where it is most needed” has emerged a large number of outstanding mass literary and artistic works.

Source: Red Net Huaihua Station

Author: Yang Ruyi

Editor: Liu Dun


