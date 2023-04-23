Harald Glööckler: My night with Joan Collins | Entertainment

These two searched and found each other.

On Saturday, Harald Glööckler (57) awarded Hollywood icon Joan Collins (89, “Der Denver Clan”) the “Golden Sun” from “Sonnenklar TV” for her life’s work. Glööckler and the diva – the perfect match!

How was the night with Joan Collins?

Joan Collins with her husband Percy Gibson (left) and her laudator Harald Glööckler Photo: picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress

Harald Glööckler to BILD: “It was a great night, an inspiring evening! Divas like Joan Collins only know two emotions: cool politeness or flaming warmth of heart, they don’t do it in between. Luckily it always worked out with the divas and me. I think I have a new girlfriend!”

A long dream by the way. Glööckler: “In the eighties all women wanted to be like Alexis – and all gay men like me too. Joan Collins must have felt that. She has done more for equality than many other women. And by the way, she is also very charming.”

As “Alexis” in “The Denver Clan”, Joan Collins became a global icon in the 1980s Foto: Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

So is there a continuation of the friendship? Glööckler: “I think we’ll see each other again!”

Joan Collins is already looking forward to the evening the day before the awards ceremony. She to BILD: “From today’s perspective, I have a really enormous amount of work behind me. I started acting and modeling when I was 16. The theater was my first love, I was perfectly educated and didn’t want to be a movie star. In retrospect, these are decades of work! So today I am very, very happy.”

also read

For which aspect of her almost 75-year career would she give herself an award?

Joan Collins on BILD: “I don’t know if any aspect of my career would have deserved an award more than those of other colleagues. There are so many wonderful actresses and actors. My best work of all was definitely Alexis in ‘The Denver Clan’. And when I played Amanda in ‘Private Lives’ on Broadway.”