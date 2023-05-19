Harbor House丨Gifts of love, romantic presentation_TOM News

“520” is a number that symbolizes love. This homophonic stalk is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. Starting from simple but warm emotions, people are looking for various ways to express love.

Spread the confession about love around the home, count those good things about love in life, and build a delicate and silent warm picture in life.

01 Embellish the scent to mark the belonging of love

The aroma cannot be hidden, and so is the heartbeat. It will connect memories in series to form a reverie of youthful feelings. The secret language of memory builds resonance and connection deep in people’s hearts. On romantic days, follow the flavors of Harbor House’s various fragrances, express love through things, and let love and romance instantly open.

fresh white tea flavor

Both white tea flavor and love have soft, warm and pure qualities. Just like the taste of white tea can always leave a fresh and elegant feeling, love can also bring people a warm and satisfying spiritual experience.

sandalwood rose flavor

Sandalwood represents stability, durability and maturity, while rose represents passion, romance and beauty. Sandalwood Rose can be seen as an emotional expression that combines stability and passion, maturity and beauty.

Bergamot

One of the characteristics of bergamot is its intense aroma, which has a fresh, bright and invigorating quality. This kind of aroma can make people feel happy, comfortable and happy, like the sweetness of oranges, but with a unique fragrance, like the sweetness and joy of love.

Oriental jasmine

With its fragrant and charming fragrance and beautiful flowers, jasmine is often used by people to symbolize the romance and tenderness of love. Its aroma can trigger people’s innermost emotions and evoke beautiful associations of love.

There are four scents of flameless aromatherapy and scented candles for you to choose from, and you can enjoy the warm aroma diffused in the space full of warm candlelight and comfortable smell.

Build a magpie bridge belonging to each other with a delicate sense of ritual, thank your beloved TA with you, and weave a unique fragrance memory for the festival.

02 Freeze romantic sweet memories

Photo frames hold precious moments and beautiful moments with loved ones, such as memories of weddings, dates or travel, or ordinary but real moments of everyday life, reminding people to cherish their relationship with each other. Follow Harbor House’s photo frame inspiration and love, let everything embrace tenderly.

Darcy Metal Bamboo Frame

Time cannot be saved, but photos can capture every bit of the moment that stays in the memory. The bamboo shape presents the meaning of beauty and matches with the favorite photos, embellishing every warmth and beauty of the home.

Bella beaded mother-of-pearl frame

The tenderness in the depths of the memory, there is always a place for home is the simple daily life, and the touching and happy moments are worth cherishing. The natural white shell material and metal alloy are used for edging and embellishment, which is worthy of lovesickness.

Grande Horsehair Photo Frame

This series integrates horse hair into the design of the photo frame, which has a unique and novel shape, and the use of gentle and generous horse hair material in the color system makes the photo frame glow with a sense of style.

These photo frames are not just simple decorations, they are time catchers, which will freeze the moment of love forever. Every photo is the starting point of a story, a warm memory. In these photo frames, the spark of love leaps off the page in black and white or color, conveying vivid and real emotion.



