Hardies Hardware x Supreme 2023 Spring Joint Series Officially Debuts

After releasing the joint shoes made with Vans, Supreme has found the brand Hardies Hardware founded by professional skaters Tyshawn Jones and Na-Kel Smith for the first time to launch a series of clothing and skateboard related products.

It’s been nearly a decade since Tyshawn Jones starred in William Strobeck’s seminal skateboard film Cherry, and with the same passion for street culture, the two sides once again teamed up to feature Hardies Hardware’s iconic fist icon in a custom camouflage print Jerseys and shorts, rich T-shirt styles, incense sticks, skateboards, hardware for skateboards, etc.

The above-mentioned series will be sold globally through the Supreme online store and physical stores at 11 am on June 15th, local time; however, it will not be available in Japan until June 17th.