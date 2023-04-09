A full month of fasting… I really hope that my body can be smaller, because I feel that I only eat at the time of sahur and breaking my fast, but how come instead of getting thinner and slimmer, the weight on the scale keeps shifting to the right. Don’t you panic… panic, Ma’am.

It turns out that the widened body after fasting is caused by our unhealthy and uncontrolled snacks. Let’s admit it, who has the menu for breaking the fast with various fried foods, syrup, and compote (I show my hand first) apart from being the simplest, it’s the easiest to find when it’s time to break your fast. Many people realize that things like this can damage our health.

Children’s diet depends on the diet of their parents, so as much as possible we always provide and provide healthy staple foods and snacks at home, so they are not interested in buying unhealthy foods outside the home, I agree, ma’am.

Take Care of Your Family’s Health with Healthy Snacks Cimory Yogurt Squeeze

The health of the whole family is always the main concern of all mothers. One of the mother’s efforts to maintain family health is to meet nutritional needs and provide healthy and nutritious food. Especially on Eid day, we as mothers need to pay attention to a healthy menu for digestive health as well.

Who hasn’t tried Cimory milk and yogurt products from PT. Cimory, if you are traveling to Puncak, Bogor, you definitely have to stop by Cimory Dairy Land. Buy Cimory milk which comes from fresh cow’s milk, as well as other processed products such as yogurt, the price is also relatively affordable for Indonesian people.

Bun, do you know that Cimory Yogurt Squeeze 120 gr can be an ideal dish for gatherings on Eid Day? Because usually the Eid menu is loaded with meat and coconut milk, we should balance it with snacks that are good for digestion. Cimory Yogurt Squeeze can also be served creatively, in the form of smoothies or as an addition to other healthy toppings such as granola and fruit.

Cimory Yogurt Squeeze is suitable as a daily healthy snack or snack for breaking the fast menu. We need to know Bun, it is very important for us to fulfill daily nutrition in the growth and development of children. Unfortunately snacks are sometimes a problem when the frequency and time are not maintained, because snacks can interfere with large meal portions during the day and night.

Cimory Yogurt Squeeze Flavor Variant

Cimory Yogurt Squeeze tastes creamy and smooth, not too sweet and not too sour so it is liked by all ages. There are several flavors for all of you, let’s check which flavors you’ve tried.

❤️ Cimory Yogurt Squeeze Original

❤️ Cimory Yogurt Squeeze Strawberry

❤️ Cimory Yogurt Squeeze Mango Sticky Rice

❤️ Cimory Yogurt Squeeze Blueberry

❤️ Cimory Yogurt Squeeze Thai Tea

❤️ Cimory Yogurt Squeeze Brown Sugar

❤️ Cimory Yogurt Squeeze Peach

❤️ Cimory Yogurt Squeeze Honey

❤️ Cimory Yogurt Squeeze Cavendish Banana

❤️ Cimory Yogurt Squeeze Purple Taro

Remember, Bun, the types of snacks for children also need to pay attention to their nutritional composition, so they can provide benefits instead of interfering with their eating patterns. Don’t give snacks that only make them happy and calm, but they have to be healthy too. This of course can prevent children from becoming obese.

The most common motivations for snacking are hunger, eating culture (snacking habits or trying new snacks), eating disorders, boredom and pleasure. Even though snacking has a “bad image”, snacks can be an important part of a beloved family’s diet.

Even though it’s a snack, we have to make sure the nutrients the body needs are met, in fact snacking is actually recommended. Unfortunately, sometimes we eat in response to an emotion, because eating fires up the reward system in the brain that makes us feel better.

So when snacking becomes an unhealthy habit, that is what causes or worsens our psychological and digestive conditions. Even though digestive conditions are closely related to overall body health.

The Importance of Yogurt Intake for Digestive Health

Good and healthy snacks, for example, are those consisting of fiber such as fruits and vegetables, good fats such as avocados and proteins such as yogurt and boiled eggs. Yogurt is a snack that is good for health. Because yogurt is a source of protein, fiber and calcium which are important for strong muscles and bones.

Cimory Yogurt Squeeze 120 gr contains 120Kcal, present as a practical and good solution for digestion, for all families who like and need snacking. Through the “Snacking No Worry Only Cimory” campaign, Cimory Yogurt Squeeze is now available in a smaller 40 gram package with the right portion for consumption by small children and after-meal snacks. Cimory Yogurt Squeeze has a creamy smooth texture, making it the number 1 choice for consumers in the yogurt category. Cimory Yogurt Squeeze 120gr products can be found in all minimarkets, supermarkets, hypermarkets and Miss Cimory.

Since 2013 Cimory has had the Miss Cimory program which provides support and opportunities for housewives to be independent, productive and help the family finances. Miss Cimory is a program formed by Cimory as a form of Cimory’s social responsibility towards empowering women. Until now, Miss Cimory has reached more than 4,000 mothers throughout Indonesia and you can get Cimory Squeeze 40 gr products through Miss Cimory agents.

Isn’t it really cool, with more and more people consuming Cimory, more mothers are helped, besides that we have also taken care of family health, especially children’s digestion. Families can always be healthy, by providing healthy snacks in the form of Cimory Yogurt Squeeze at home.

The way to make healthy yogurt can’t be arbitrary, it has to be with selected cow’s milk and a good source of yogurt. PT Cimory has been very successful in making the best quality yogurt that everyone, especially children, loves.

Simple and Healthy Recipe for Cimory Yogurt Squeeze

Cimory Yogurt Squeeze is indeed the best for direct consumption, both liquid and frozen or iced. But I also often mix it into fruit salads or fruit juices or make smoothies. Have you ever seen an idea for the One Dollar Ice Cream menu in Cimory Indonesia’s Instagram post, and also Cimory Indonesia’s TikTok, the sat set method is very easy, even my son Azzam can make it himself without anyone’s help.

Simply provide Bread and Cimory Yogurt Squeeze, whatever flavor variant you like. First of all, freeze the Cimory Yogurt Squeeze, then place the Cimory Yogurt Squeeze on the white bread and fold it. Healthy snacks are ready to be eaten as an iftar menu or as a snack on Hari Raya..No Worry No Hassle, but Stay Healthy and the body’s digestion is maintained.