Entertainment

The rumors are true:Harrison Ford will appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he will take over the role of General Ross in the fourth Captain America film.Ross was previously played by William Hurt, who died earlier this year.

Ford will star in Captain America: New World Order alongside Anthony Mackie. McKay will reprise his role as Sam Wilson and as Captain America after the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The new film is currently scheduled to debut on May 3, 2024.

Over the past few years, Ford has made a return in several series – he played Han Solo in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and Rick Deckard in “Blade Runner 2049” . He will also re-wear the iconic Indiana Jones hat in a film that will debut in theaters on June 30, 2023.

