It’s called “Why not?” the new work of Harry Greb, appeared in Trastevere, in Rome. It represents Jesus Christ wearing an EU flag and holding a boat full of migrants.

«We should welcome, share, help those who are most in need – commented the artist – not look the other way and above all make laws that hinder those who save lives at sea. Behind all this there is desperation, survival…the right to life. If we don’t understand this, we risk sinking everyone. Why doesn’t Europe deal seriously with the migratory phenomenon?..why not?»,