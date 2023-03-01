Home Entertainment Harry Greb, here is the new mural on migrants in Rome: “Why not”
Entertainment

Harry Greb, here is the new mural on migrants in Rome: “Why not”

by admin
Harry Greb, here is the new mural on migrants in Rome: “Why not”

It’s called “Why not?” the new work of Harry Greb, appeared in Trastevere, in Rome. It represents Jesus Christ wearing an EU flag and holding a boat full of migrants.

«We should welcome, share, help those who are most in need – commented the artist – not look the other way and above all make laws that hinder those who save lives at sea. Behind all this there is desperation, survival…the right to life. If we don’t understand this, we risk sinking everyone. Why doesn’t Europe deal seriously with the migratory phenomenon?..why not?»,

See also  Court rules in favor of Johnny Depp, Amber Heard to pay damages for defamation

You may also like

Wenchang Pavilion in Baoshan is opened and the...

FENTY x PUMA Officially Announces Comeback | Hypebeast

“The Rattle Drum”: A small-budget movie bravely enters...

Electric charging? In Italy it costs six times...

Heaven by Marc Jacobs launches metal band Deftones-themed...

Strega Prize 2023, candidates 80 books: it’s a...

Nagase Tomoya x Vans x “Roller Magazine” latest...

Cosmetics towards 14 billion. Export record 2023: +10%

The new digital platform containing Leonardo da Vinci’s...

Documentary “Frontier” co-produced by Vatican media wins “Valentina...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy