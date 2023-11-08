Harry Potter audiobooks read and performed by Francesco Pannofino are online

The complete Harry Potter saga, read and interpreted by Francesco Pannofino, will be available in audio on Storytel Italia, the first European audiobook and podcast platform, from 13 November. Subscribed listeners will be able to immerse themselves in the enchanted world of Harry Potter through the seven books featuring the boy wizard. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone lasts 9 hours and 34 minutes, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets 10 hours and 22 minutes, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban 12 hours and 10 minutes, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire 20 hours and 54 minutes, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix 27 hours and 2 minutes, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince 17 hours and 49 minutes and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows 20 hours and 41 minutes.

Storytel Italia and Pottermore Publishing – the global digital publisher of audiobooks and eBooks of JK Rowling’s beloved Harry Potter series – have built this new Italian collaboration together to ensure that these stories can be enjoyed by the widest possible audience also in the audio format. «Since its inception, Storytel Italia has always tried to offer its subscribers access to high quality content. We are thrilled to announce the arrival of the complete Harry Potter saga in audio format on our platform. This acquisition is an important milestone for us, as Harry Potter is undoubtedly one of the most loved and requested titles in the audio world” says Marco Ferrario, Regional Director for expansion markets of Storytel Italia.