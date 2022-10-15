“Harry Potter” author JK Rowling has long been known as the director of the film and the designer of toys in addition to being the author of the original book. But according to Malfoy actor Tome Felton in an interview with The Independent about his book, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Chaos of Growing a Wizard, she was far less involved in filming than people think.

In the interview, when asked why Rowling’s name was not mentioned in the book’s write-only list, Felton mentioned her controversial views on transgender people. First Felton said he wouldn’t do anything that didn’t support human rights, but added: “It also reminds us that although Jo (Rowling’s name) is the creator of these stories, she’s not a part of the filmmaking. The process is as complicated as people think. I think I only remember seeing her once or twice on set.”

Felton didn’t speak out directly about his views on Do Rowling’s personal views, noting that Rowling still has a responsibility to create stories that he calls “people of all ages, of all backgrounds,” loved. He added that his friends “have different views on a variety of issues, we celebrate our choices, and “we don’t like to be critical of people who might say things we don’t agree with. “

Meanwhile, Rowling remains unrepentant of her previous statement, responding on Twitter that she reads her “most recent royalty check” whenever someone reminds her of a possible lost fan and finds that ” The pain went away quickly.” After years of questionable changes to her book characters via Twitter posts, Rowling echoed her feelings about being transgender and has been under fire from fans ever since.

After it happened, Harry Potter stars talked about their relationship with Rowling based on Rowling’s point of view, while the developers behind upcoming game Hogwarts Legacy tried to distance herself from her point of view, Organizations like American Fourball have stopped referring to their sport as Quidditch, specifically mentioning her point as one reason.