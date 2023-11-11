Harry Styles Surprises Fans with Shaved Head and New Love Interest

The British pop star, Harry Styles, has recently surprised his followers with a radical makeover, completely shaving his head. The popular singer showed off his new look during a concert by the iconic Irish band U2 in Las Vegas. In addition, he was very well accompanied by actress Taylor Russell, his new love interest.

The “As It Was” singer became known for his long, lush brown hair since his rise to stardom with the band One Direction. From that moment until a few days ago, the actor had maintained the same look. However, his decision to eliminate one of the elements that were part of his personal brand has caused a stir among his followers on social networks.

Internet users were literally left speechless. “Harry Styles is bald,” read some comments.

Harry Styles debuted his new look at a U2 show last week, which he attended with his new girlfriend, Canadian actress Taylor Russell. According to various testimonies from concert attendees, the duo demonstrated a high degree of complicity: they shared hugs, small kisses and selfies throughout the night.

After being shown together as a couple in August following rumors that had been circulating since July of this year, this public behavior has confirmed that, without a doubt, the relationship is stronger than ever.

The couple joined a lively group of friends and enjoyed U2’s music, even dancing in a fun circle at the end of the show. The presence of both in this public space, exhibiting a more consolidated relationship and a visibly different Harry Styles, is attracting media interest.

It is estimated that the relationship between Styles and Russell began in July when the actress obtained a VIP pass to a concert by the singer in Vienna. Since that moment, the couple has been seen on several occasions sharing bittersweet moments both inside and outside the scope of the show.

The change in appearance of the “Watermelon Sugar” singer is generating a hot debate about the future of his sex appeal. Since many associated her attractiveness with her characteristic hair.

Last July, the 29-year-old British superstar ended her long-running “Love On Tour” after almost two long years touring the world for 170 dates in total. The country chosen for the final show was Italy, and despite her fatigue, Styles promised his Italian audience to give 100% of his energy.

The second tour of the former member of One Direction began in September 2021 and gave rise to 89 concerts in the United States, 54 in Europe, 14 in Latin America, seven in Oceania and six in Asia. Some of her highlights were singing “Las mañanitas” to congratulate a fan on her birthday in front of the entire audience, paying tribute to Freddy Mercury at Wembley Stadium and her surprising version of “Hopelessly Devoted To You” by the late singer Olivia Newton-John.

Share this: Facebook

X

