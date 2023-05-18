Harvard economist vs doctor: Larreta and Patricia Bullrich even compete for their academic scrolls

The presidential candidate of the PRO Patricia Bullrich assured this Wednesday May 17 that, in the case of reaching the Casa Rosada, he will have the highest title that any president has had for his doctorate in Political Science, which could be seen as a subtle counterpoint to the statements of your competitor in the PRO internal, Horacio Rodriguez Larreta.

The day before, the Buenos Aires head of government, in Cristina No Turnsthe program of Cristina Perez in Radio RivadaviaI affirm that is “prepared” to lead the Executive Branch and went on to list his academic achievements.

Patricia Bullrich and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta at the launch of the candidacy of Luis Juez. Photo: Telam

“I have training, I am an economist. I am going to be the first economist president at a time when the economy is on fire. I have a postgraduate degree from one of the best universities in the world, Harvard, and I know the state,” said the Juntos candidate.

Indeed, the mayor of Buenos Aires received a degree in Economics from the University of Buenos Aires around 1988 and years later he completed a Master’s degree in Business Administration at Harvard.

Larreta’s statements came days after INDEC released the data on inflation for the month of April, which stood at 8.4% and aroused renewed criticism of the economic management of the Frente de Todos.

“I am a doctor,” retorted Patricia Bullrich

Faced with this, within the framework of the same program, this Wednesday Bullrich retorted: “I am a doctor. If they are going to compete for titles, I have the title —perhaps— the greatest that a president in Argentina will have. I feel confident in my knowledge.”

The PRO candidate is a doctor in Political Science from the National University of San Martín. She also completed a master’s degree in Political Science and Sociology from the Latin American Faculty of Social Sciences, and a degree in Humanities and Social Sciences with a concentration in Communication from the University of Palermo.

