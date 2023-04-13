Harvard I agree 300 million dollars from a businessman and criticism broke out, especially in the comments generated by the posting of that information on the official account that the university has on Twitter.

Kenneth Griffin (center) with Harvard authorities after the announcement of his million-dollar donation.

Prestige can be bought, yes. Hence, the fact that someone who pays millions is recognized as someone prestigious is something else. For some American millionaires, having their name on a elite University, gives prestige and reconfirms their economic condition. Also his philanthropic sentiment. For example, Jeffrey Epstein was also a “philanthropist” who donated money to universities like Harvard.

Harvard received a $300 million gift from Kenneth C. Griffin for the Harvard College of Arts and Sciences. By “gift” size–gift how the university describes the donation – that university department will be named after the billionaire.

Kenneth Griffin, among the 35 richest men in the world

According to BloombergGriffin has a fortune of 34.9 billion dollars and that is why he is ranked 35th among the richest men in the world. For his part, Harvard explained that in 2014, this businessman had donated 150 million dollars and that he is the number one individual donor to the university.

At Harvard, Kenneth Griffin (right) with students.

“The Ken’s (Griffin) exceptional generosity and unwavering devotion they enable excellence and opportunity at Harvard,” said Harvard President Larry Bacow. “Your decision to support FAS (Faculty of Arts and Sciences) underscores the power of education to transform lives and broaden the scope of our research in every conceivable field. It has been a great pleasure getting to know Ken during my presidency, and I deeply and personally appreciate the trust he has placed in us, and in our mission, to do good in the world”.

Why this ensemble? between the president of Harvard and a billionaire philanthropist and former Harvard graduate like Kenneth Griffin generated criticism? Due to some investments from their companies and, also, due to some current political financing. Griffin is the founder and CEO of Citadel, a $59 billion investment fund. His investments include shares in US companies that manufacture weapons and ammunition.

In a letter to the editor that he sent to the daily Chicago Sun-TimesGriffin maintained that “40 percent of US households have a gunand “the violence that destroys our city (Chicago) It is not due to the legal purchase of weaponsbut because of the lack of justice to fight crime, the lack of support for the police and because of left-wing progressive legislation that prioritizes criminals over law-abiding citizens.”

On the other hand, Griffin went from being one of those who contributed to Barack Obama’s campaign to now be one of the great sponsors of the Republican ultraconservative Ron DeSantis. This is the politician who, based in Miami, disputes power with Donald Trump with a speech that in some points leaves the former president of the United States as “moderate”. Namely, when it comes to education, DeSantis is against LGBTQ+ rights, he promoted the “don’t say gay” bill that prohibits Florida teachers from discussing topics related to sexuality and gender identity. In addition, this 2023, he presented a legislative proposal so that public colleges and universities in Florida do not include in the curriculum the so-called critical race theory, an academic theory developed by African-American professors at Harvard Law School.

