“Harvest Moon Welcome!” “Life is Beautiful” will be released on June 22! The PS5 version will also be available on the same day

Sega Corporation announced that Marvelous Inc.’s Nintendo Switch™ game Harvest Moon Welcome! Life is Beautiful” will be released on Thursday, June 22. In addition, the PlayStation®5 version will also be available at the same time.

Today in Harvest Moon Welcome! The official website of “Life is Beautiful” also released the latest news about this work – the latest information about the pasture life in the “Valley of Forgotten”, as well as the animals and crops that have become more beautiful in this work. This work is the latest work in the “Harvest Moon” series, and it is also a remake of “Harvest Moon” released in 2003 with beautiful new elements added. With the mountain settlement “Forgotten Valley” as the stage, a new “leisure ranch life” depicting decades of life is about to begin!

◆《Harvest Moon Welcome! “Life is Beautiful” announces the latest news! Let me introduce three more changes to the new “Valley of Forgotten” ♪ “Harvest Moon” was released in 2003. After 20 years, “Valley of Forgotten” will become more beautiful. This time I’ll introduce you to some of them, the fashion elements and the charm of the new crops and animals.

・Fashion elements are more abundant♪ Now you can choose clothes, hairstyles and hair colors according to the season and mood. Enjoy ranch life with your favorite attitude♪

・Added cuter animals and new crops♪

For buttermilk, goats and sheep are now able to give birth to young; for agriculture, the variety of valuable crops has also been increased to enrich your ranch life

◆Introduce you to a more beautiful ranch life♪

Introduce you to the wonderful ranch life in the “Forgotten Valley”! This time, we will introduce four items that will make daily farming and buttermilk work more comfortable and make your day more colorful♪

・Let’s enrich agricultural facilities

After you have saved enough money by running the ranch, you can buy agricultural facilities. Sure to make your ranch life more convenient!

・Discovered new varieties through improved varieties? !

Starting from Chapter 2, “Guangguang” will appear in Takakra’s home. After making a good relationship with “Guangguang”, you can improve the varieties of crops.

From less common crops, to rare varieties that no one knows about. Enrich your fields with improved varieties!

·relax

There are also many play elements outside the ranch! Excavations, kitchen jobs, turf grabs, and more… how about getting away from the ranch once in a while to relax and unwind?

・Introducing 8 new residents with full of personality♪ In the small village of “Valley of Forgotten”, there are many unique residents! We have introduced many beautiful residents to you so far, and the last eight are left to introduce to you this time!

“Harvest Moon Welcome!” “Valley of Forgotten Photography Exhibition” is being held on the official website of “Life is Beautiful”! The “Valley of Forgotten Photography Exhibition” is being held on the official website of this work, which shows beautiful photos taken in “Valley of Forgotten”! In the photography exhibition, there are new photos showing the charm of each season, such as the “Pepper Moon” under the scorching sun and the “Indigo Moon” with fluttering snowflakes.must take a look

[Valley of Forgotten Photography Exhibition]https://asia.sega.com/bokumono/welcome/cn/gallery/

■ “Harvest Moon Story” remake! Additional elements make life more exciting♪

“Harvest Moon Welcome!” Life is Beautiful is a Nintendo Switch™ remake of Life is Beautiful, released on Nintendo GameCube in 2003.

The stage of this work is located in the “Valley of Forgotten” settlement in the mountains. While maintaining the leisurely pasture life, many elements such as new events, new crops, and new marriage partners have been added! Whether it is a player who is new to the “Harvest Moon” series or an old player of “Harvest Moon” is a beautiful life, you can experience a beautiful life in the “Valley of Forgotten”.

【Asian Edition Bonus】Purchase the first-run production physical version or download version to get the protagonist costume! Players who purchase the physical or download version of the first production will receive a costume for the main character that can be used in the game!